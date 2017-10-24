More Videos


    Some people spend months and a lot of money planning their Halloween costumes, but you don't have to do either of those things! We headed to the Friends of Caroline Hospice Thrift Store in Beaufort to show you a few easy to create Halloween costume ideas that you could easily find and put together.

Holidays

Need some last-minute Halloween costumes and supplies in Beaufort County? Here’s where you can go

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 24, 2017 5:09 PM

Ghoul and goblin get-ups won’t be steps away this year as Halloween approaches: Spirit Halloween did not come back to the Bluffton Tanger Outlets this year.

Whether you’re planning to go trick-or-treating, to a haunted trail or ghost tour, or to a Halloween-related event in Beaufort or on Hilton Head, you’ll need to look your spookiest.

In 2016, Spirit haunted the space next to Abercrombie and Fitch in Tanger 2 and was a go-to shop for costumes, accessories, decorations, costume makeup and more.

This year, the closest Spirit stores can be found in the Savannah and Charleston areas for the duration of the Halloween season, according to the business’s website.

▪  2160 Victory Drive, Savannah

▪  7805 Abercorn St., Savannah

▪  11 Gateway Blvd. South, Savannah

▪  1812 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

Anyone looking for secondhand or DIY costumes can try local thrift shops for ideas or inspiration. With a little imagination — and not as many dollars out the window — you can put together a fun costume if you follow these three tips when visiting a nearby thrift shop.

Here are some of the thrift shops in Beaufort County:

Hilton Head Island

▪  Church Mouse Thrift Shop, 78 Arrow Road

▪  Osprey Village Thrift on Main, 2600 Main St. Unit 101

▪  St. Francis Thrift Shop, 6 Southwood Park Drive

▪  Goodwill, 95 Mathews Drive

▪  The Bargain Box, 546 William Hilton Parkway

▪  Hospice Community Thrift, 3 Mathews Court, Suite A

Bluffton

▪  Calhoun Station, 77 Pritchard St.

▪  God’s Goods, 15 Centre Drive

▪  Off Island Thrift, 4375 Bluffton Parkway

▪  Goodwill, 509 Island West Park

▪  Hilton Head Consignment, 1504 B Fording Island Road

Okatie

▪  Osprey Village Thrift Store, 2797 Okatie Highway

Beaufort

▪  Goodwill, 137 Parris Island Gateway

▪  The Cancer Thrift Store, 129 Burton Hill Rd. Suite E

▪  Salvation Army Thrift Store, 164 Robert Smalls Parkway

▪  The Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store, 914 Boundary St.

▪  Friends of Caroline Hospice Thrift Store, 1100 Ribaut Road

▪  Nearly New, 1808 Boundary St.

Port Royal

▪  Where’d You Get That?, 9 Marshellen Drive

▪  Capa’s Closet, 1340 Ribaut Road

Lady’s Island

▪  My Thrift Shop, 30 Tidewatch Circle

St. Helena Island

▪  The Attic Door, 1000 Sea Island Parkway

Costume makeup probably wouldn’t be best secondhand, but any drug store or grocery store will likely have a selection of makeup options that can do the trick.

Nearby Target and Walmart stores as well as local department stores and dollar stores likely still have costumes, accessories and decorations in stock for Halloween for last-minute needs.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan


