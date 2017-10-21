Enter if you dare: Haunted trail open for Halloween frights in Ridgeland

Looking for a night of fright? Thomas Heyward Academy’s haunted trail is waiting for you in Ridgeland.
“The trail has been taken over by zombies from a military experiment gone terribly wrong!” the website reads. “The mutilated victims fill the trail with a choking smell. It appears some of the patients are still alive.”
While the haunted trail will also feature carnival games, face painting, a bounce house and vendors, the trail itself is not recommended for young children. It’s designed to scare you, according to the website.
The event takes place on the Blue Heron Trail in Ridgeland. The trail is open weekends through the end of the month. Hours are from 7 p.m. until midnight on Saturdays and from 7-10 p.m. on Sundays.
Reservations are recommended, but not required. Tickets are $15 for the trail and eight carnival game tickets, or $5 for six carnival game tickets.
For more information, visit thehauntedtrail.com.
