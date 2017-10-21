Thrifty ideas for easy and cheap Halloween costumes

More Videos 1:41 St. Helena womans undergoes a ghouly transformation Pause 0:32 Beaufort Sheriff’s office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two 1:29 Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront 1:51 Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 0:54 Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 1:13 Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 0:36 Listen to "Ride for the Island" excerpt by Spiritual Gangsters 1:58 They killed a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound SC alligator. That was the easy part. 1:13 'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Need a last minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas Some people spend months and a lot of money planning their Halloween costumes, but you don't have to do either of those things! We headed to the Friends of Caroline Hospice Thrift Store in Beaufort to show you a few easy to create Halloween costume ideas that you could easily find and put together. Some people spend months and a lot of money planning their Halloween costumes, but you don't have to do either of those things! We headed to the Friends of Caroline Hospice Thrift Store in Beaufort to show you a few easy to create Halloween costume ideas that you could easily find and put together. Delayna Earley Staff video

Some people spend months and a lot of money planning their Halloween costumes, but you don't have to do either of those things! We headed to the Friends of Caroline Hospice Thrift Store in Beaufort to show you a few easy to create Halloween costume ideas that you could easily find and put together. Delayna Earley Staff video