Thrifty ideas for easy and cheap Halloween costumes

Halloween is just over a week away, which means that if you don’t have your costume yet it is time get one.
Some people spend months and a lot of money planning and purchasing their Halloween costume, but you don’t have to do this to stand out and look your best.
With a well stocked thrift store and a little imagination, you can assemble an inexpensive, unique and fun Halloween costume with little to no effort at all, but here are three tips to help you while you are there.
1. Play off of your own assets. For example, if you have red hair, try to come up with a costume for a red headed character.
2. Don’t just stick to the clothing section. Who knows what you will find in the rest of the store. Maybe you could make a skirt out of some curtains or you could get a baking sheet and go as a baker.
3. To piggyback off of #2, think outside of the box. Often the most simple costumes are the most memorable. The best part is that you won’t have to worry about wearing the same costume as a friend.
The most important thing is to have fun. The best costumes are usually the funny, unique ones.
Comments