St. Helena womans undergoes a ghouly transformation

St. Helena womans undergoes a ghouly transformation

Beaufort Sheriff's office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two

Beaufort Sheriff’s office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

Listen to 'Ride for the Island' excerpt by Spiritual Gangsters

Listen to "Ride for the Island" excerpt by Spiritual Gangsters

They killed a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound SC alligator. That was the easy part.

They killed a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound SC alligator. That was the easy part.

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

Some people spend months and a lot of money planning their Halloween costumes, but you don't have to do either of those things! We headed to the Friends of Caroline Hospice Thrift Store in Beaufort to show you a few easy to create Halloween costume ideas that you could easily find and put together. Delayna Earley Staff video

Holidays

Thrifty ideas for easy and cheap Halloween costumes

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

October 21, 2017 2:44 AM

Halloween is just over a week away, which means that if you don’t have your costume yet it is time get one.

Some people spend months and a lot of money planning and purchasing their Halloween costume, but you don’t have to do this to stand out and look your best.

With a well stocked thrift store and a little imagination, you can assemble an inexpensive, unique and fun Halloween costume with little to no effort at all, but here are three tips to help you while you are there.

1. Play off of your own assets. For example, if you have red hair, try to come up with a costume for a red headed character.

2. Don’t just stick to the clothing section. Who knows what you will find in the rest of the store. Maybe you could make a skirt out of some curtains or you could get a baking sheet and go as a baker.

3. To piggyback off of #2, think outside of the box. Often the most simple costumes are the most memorable. The best part is that you won’t have to worry about wearing the same costume as a friend.

The most important thing is to have fun. The best costumes are usually the funny, unique ones.

