Don’t want to trick-or-treat in your neighborhood? Here are 7 alternatives on Hilton Head

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

October 13, 2017 3:56 PM

Halloween is right around the corner and Hilton Head Island is buzzing with trick-or-treating events.

Here’s a list of events where your kid can get their fill of candy — and show off their awesome costumes — without going door-to-door.

Trunk-or-Treat

Where: First Baptist Church Hilton Head Island

When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The trunk-or-treat will include games, a bouncy slide, a hay ride, an outdoor movie and, of course, lots candy, popcorn, cotton candy and other treats.

Please note: This is a family-friendly event and the church requests attendees where “non-scary” costumes. For more information, contact the church at 843-785-4478 or visit fbchhi.org

Halloween at Coligny Plaza

Where: Coligny Plaza

When: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4-7 p.m.

Kids can trick-or-treat at the stores, and restaurants will be open for dinner. The Halloween party will also include a DJ, giveaways and costume contests for all age groups.

Kid’s Exscareaganza

Where: Reilley’s Plaza

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m.

All five restaurants — Reilley’s Grill and Bar, The Boardroom, Jump and Phil’s, One Hot Mama’s and The Lodge — will participate in trick-or-treating.

The event will also include a costume contest, bounce houses and a piñata. The Outside Museum and The Sandbox Children’s Museum will provide additional activities at the event.

Halloween on the Harbour

Where: Harbour Town, Sea Pines Resort

When: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3:30-5 p.m.

All ages are welcome to trick-or-treat around Harbour Town. The event will also include a costume parade, crafts, cookies, cider and other Halloween activities.

For more information, contact The Sea Pines Resort Recreation Department at (843) 842-1979 or visit seapines.com.

Halloween Trunk O’ Treat

Where: Resurrection Christian Community Church

When: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

The trunk-or-treat event will include hot dogs, hamburgers, games and candy. For more information, contact the church at 843-689-3625 or visit their website resurrectionccc.org.

Trunk-O-Ween at Shelter Cove Towne Centre

Where: Shelter Cove Towne Centre

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Towne Centre Drive will be lined with classic cars from the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival’s Car Club Showcase. The cars will be decorated and filled with candy. Shops at the centre will also be participating in the trick-or-treating.

The event will also feature Cappy the Clown, glitter tattoos and a bounce house.

Trunk-O-Ween is free and open to all ages. Visit sheltercovetownecentre.com for more information.

Trick-or-Treat at the Library

Where: Hilton Head Branch Library

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3-8 p.m.

Wear your costume and stop by the service desk for a treat.

Did we miss an event? Send us an email at newsroom@islandpacket.com.

