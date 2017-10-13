Don’t want to trick-or-treat in your neighborhood? Here are 7 alternatives on Hilton Head

Halloween is right around the corner and Hilton Head Island is buzzing with trick-or-treating events.
Here’s a list of events where your kid can get their fill of candy — and show off their awesome costumes — without going door-to-door.
Trunk-or-Treat
Where: First Baptist Church Hilton Head Island
When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.
The trunk-or-treat will include games, a bouncy slide, a hay ride, an outdoor movie and, of course, lots candy, popcorn, cotton candy and other treats.
Please note: This is a family-friendly event and the church requests attendees where “non-scary” costumes. For more information, contact the church at 843-785-4478 or visit fbchhi.org
Halloween at Coligny Plaza
Where: Coligny Plaza
When: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4-7 p.m.
Kids can trick-or-treat at the stores, and restaurants will be open for dinner. The Halloween party will also include a DJ, giveaways and costume contests for all age groups.
Kid’s Exscareaganza
Where: Reilley’s Plaza
When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m.
All five restaurants — Reilley’s Grill and Bar, The Boardroom, Jump and Phil’s, One Hot Mama’s and The Lodge — will participate in trick-or-treating.
The event will also include a costume contest, bounce houses and a piñata. The Outside Museum and The Sandbox Children’s Museum will provide additional activities at the event.
Halloween on the Harbour
Where: Harbour Town, Sea Pines Resort
When: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3:30-5 p.m.
All ages are welcome to trick-or-treat around Harbour Town. The event will also include a costume parade, crafts, cookies, cider and other Halloween activities.
For more information, contact The Sea Pines Resort Recreation Department at (843) 842-1979 or visit seapines.com.
Halloween Trunk O’ Treat
Where: Resurrection Christian Community Church
When: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
The trunk-or-treat event will include hot dogs, hamburgers, games and candy. For more information, contact the church at 843-689-3625 or visit their website resurrectionccc.org.
Trunk-O-Ween at Shelter Cove Towne Centre
Where: Shelter Cove Towne Centre
When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Towne Centre Drive will be lined with classic cars from the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival’s Car Club Showcase. The cars will be decorated and filled with candy. Shops at the centre will also be participating in the trick-or-treating.
The event will also feature Cappy the Clown, glitter tattoos and a bounce house.
Trunk-O-Ween is free and open to all ages. Visit sheltercovetownecentre.com for more information.
Trick-or-Treat at the Library
Where: Hilton Head Branch Library
When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3-8 p.m.
Wear your costume and stop by the service desk for a treat.
Did we miss an event? Send us an email at newsroom@islandpacket.com.
Comments