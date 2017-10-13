Don’t want to go door-to-door this Halloween? 5 spots around Beaufort to take your kid trick-or-treating

It’s time to get those costumes ready and start making trick-or-treating plans — Halloween is right around the corner.
Here’s a list of Beaufort-area events for parents who’d prefer their kids’ sugar overloads not be on a school night, or for those who just want to trick-or-treat somewhere other than their own neighborhood.
Beaufort
Trunk-or-Treat
Where: Carteret Street United Methodist Church
When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6:15-7:15 p.m.
The church’s annual trunk-or-treat will include “a night of treats, fun and decorated trunks.”
Downtown Trick-or-Treat
Where: Downtown Beaufort (including Bay Street, West Street, Scott Street and beyond)
When: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4:30-6 p.m.
More than 50 stores and businesses in downtown Beaufort will welcome trick-or-treaters.
Bay Street from Newcastle to Carteret Street and Port Republic to Scott Street will be closed to automobile traffic from 4:15-6 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by Main Street Beaufort, USA, the City of Beaufort Police Department and the merchants of downtown Beaufort.
Halloween Drop-In at the library
Where: Beaufort Branch Library
When: Friday, Oct. 27 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Kids can stop by in their Halloween costume and “receive a special treat.” The kids can also make a Halloween craft.
Trick-or-Treat Habersham Marketplace
Where: Habersham Marketplace, 13 Market, Beaufort
When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 7-9 p.m.
Habersham Marketplace’s shops and restaurants will participate in a trick-or-treat event.
Creations & Libations of the Lowcountry will kick off its trick-or-treating at 6 p.m., and free kids crafts will be available while supplies last.
Port Royal
Port Royal Trunk-or-Treat
Where: Paris Avenue between 9th and 12th streets, downtown Port Royal
When: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
Decorate your car, truck, golf cart or even a lawn chair and head out to Port Royal with games or goodies for this year’s trunk or treat. The event will also include a clown, free hot dogs and drinks and games.
The event is sponsored by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Port Royal United Methodist church, the YMCA of Beaufort County and Port Royal Elementary School.
If you plan on bringing a vehicle or have any questions, contact Barney Forsythe at barneyf@hargray.com or at 573-544-5179.
Did we miss an event?
