Holidays

Your guide to Halloween in the Lowcountry: Events, haunted houses, ghost stories & more

October 04, 2017 2:15 PM

Now that it’s October, everyone’s asking: What can I do for Halloween this year?

Aside from the usual Halloween-themed events, the Lowcountry’s rich history leaves it with plenty of ghost stories and haunted places to explore — including Hilton Head Island’s oldest cemetery and the many haunted houses of downtown Beaufort’s historic district.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to have a ‘spooktacular’ October.

Where can I take my kid for some Halloween fun?

Lowcountry parents: Not sure where to take the kids trick-or-treating? We’ve got you covered.

Ghost tours, food festivals & more: 10 awesome Beaufort area events this October

Are there any adults-only Halloween events around here?

Go on a “Boo’s Cruise:”

All aboard the Boo’s Cruise! 11 awesome events in Hilton Head, Bluffton this October

Check out one of Beaufort County’s escape rooms:

Trapped: An Escape Room Experience (Bluffton)

Hilton Head Escape Room

Every Second Counts Escape Room (Beaufort area)

Is anyone hosting a ‘haunted house’ this year?

The owners of ‘The Castle’ in Beaufort are allowing Beaufort High School students to host a haunted house in the historic home this October.
This famous Beaufort home is offering kids a chance to spend Halloween at a real haunted house

Where are all of these supposedly haunted locations in the Lowcountry?

Downtown Beaufort’s historic district

Hilton Head Island

St. Helena Island

Jasper County

Georgia

What are some local ghost stories?

The ghosts of Beaufort County

The Blue Lady

Where can I learn more about the Lowcountry’s voodoo history?

Broken spell: Voodoo's heyday has long passed, but the Gullah tradition continues to bewitch

Are there any scary movies with local ties?

Scary movie marathon: 10 thrillers filmed in the Lowcountry and Savannah

How did the Lowcountry celebrate Halloween in 2016?

9 Lowcountry babies that were happy for Halloween — and 1 that wasn’t

Still rebuilding from Hurricane Matthew, here’s how the Lowcountry did Halloween

Meet Hilton Head’s first family of Halloween

