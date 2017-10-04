Your guide to Halloween in the Lowcountry: Events, haunted houses, ghost stories & more

Now that it’s October, everyone’s asking: What can I do for Halloween this year?
Aside from the usual Halloween-themed events, the Lowcountry’s rich history leaves it with plenty of ghost stories and haunted places to explore — including Hilton Head Island’s oldest cemetery and the many haunted houses of downtown Beaufort’s historic district.
Below, you’ll find everything you need to have a ‘spooktacular’ October.
Where can I take my kid for some Halloween fun?
Lowcountry parents: Not sure where to take the kids trick-or-treating? We’ve got you covered.
Are there any adults-only Halloween events around here?
Go on a “Boo’s Cruise:”
Check out one of Beaufort County’s escape rooms:
Trapped: An Escape Room Experience (Bluffton)
Every Second Counts Escape Room (Beaufort area)
Is anyone hosting a ‘haunted house’ this year?
Where are all of these supposedly haunted locations in the Lowcountry?
Downtown Beaufort’s historic district
- The Elliot House
- The Lewis Reeve Sams House
- The Castle
Hilton Head Island
St. Helena Island
- Dr. Buzzard’s grave site
- Fort Fremont
Jasper County
Georgia
What are some local ghost stories?
Where can I learn more about the Lowcountry’s voodoo history?
Are there any scary movies with local ties?
How did the Lowcountry celebrate Halloween in 2016?
