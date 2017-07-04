C-17 flies over Hilton Head during Salute From the Shore

In the annual Fourth of July flyover, military aircraft soar over the South Carolina Coast from north of Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head Island.
Jay Karr Staff video
Fireworks: Here's what could go wrong

Holidays

Fireworks: Here's what could go wrong

A compilation of videos from the Consumer Products Safety Commission uses mannequins to show the traumatic injuries, or worse, that can result from fireworks. Please be safe over the July 4th holiday.

June 19th is Juneteenth...but what is Juneteenth?

Local

June 19th is Juneteenth...but what is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is celebrated all over the United States every year, but do you know what it is? Do you know why it is significant, currently and historically? Find out more about the holiday, which falls on June 19th, in this video!

Entertainment Videos