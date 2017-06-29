6 best spots to watch fireworks from Hilton Head to Beaufort this Fourth of July

Here in the Lowcountry, we take Independence Day seriously.

There are a ton of events this Tuesday to celebrate America in all the right ways around Beaufort County. But when it comes to the fireworks displays, you’ll want to strategically position yourself for an optimal viewing situation where you’ll see several displays light up the sky in different directions.

Here’s six spots (with maps included!) to help you plan for an amazing Fourth of July.

Skull Creek

Fireworks display: At sunset from Skull Creek.

Why it’s awesome: Grab a drink or dinner at one of the two best seafood restaurants on Hilton Head and sit back and relax as fireworks light up the sky over the water. Don’t miss the live music with Andrew Velez Band from 7 to 10 p.m.

You might be able to see: Shelter Cove’s display to the south and Parris Island’s display to the north.

Details: Be sure to park at Hudson’s or the Skull Creek parking lot a few hours before the event.

Rooftop Bar at Poseidon / Shelter Cove

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. from Broad Creek

Why it’s awesome: After last year’s disaster (when there was no fireworks display as promised), Shelter Cove won’t be messing around this Fourth of July and should bring one of the best displays in the Lowcountry. Poseidon is Hilton Head’s only rooftop bar, which promises excellent views of the fireworks bursting over Broad Creek.

You might be able to see: From the rooftop bar, you might be able to see Harbour Town’s display to the south and Skull Creek’s display to the north.

Harbour Town

Fireworks: 9 p.m. over the Calibogue Sound

Why it’s awesome: Harbour Town will be lit — literally— and the lighthouse will be at its best.

Details: There is a $6 gate fee to enter the resort (unless you are a resident or guest staying on the resort), and a free shuttle service will be offered between Harbour Town and various parking lots in the Sea Pines Resort.

You might also see: Shelter Cove’s display to the north and Tybee displays to the south.

Sea Pines South Beach/ South Beach Marina

Fireworks: There’s no actual display in this area, but a great spot on the island to see fireworks light up the Lowcountry sky.

Why it’s awesome: South Beach is one of Hilton Head’s best beaches and it’s rarely crowded.

What you’ll see: Displays from Tybee Island to the South, Harbour Town to the East, and Shelter Cove to the North. You might even see Savannah fireworks displays if the sky is clear.

Details: There is a $6 gate fee to enter Sea Pines (unless you are a resident or guest staying on the resort). For the general public who can’t access the beach, Salty Dog Cafe in South Beach Marina is an excellent viewing spot if you can’t get to the beach.

The Sands Of Port Royal

Fireworks: After Sunset over the river

Why it’s awesome: The Port Royal Sands is one of the most popular, unique beaches in the Lowcountry, and it’s position just north of Parris Island and south of Beaufort makes for excellent Fourth of July views.

You might also see: Parris Island’s display to the south.

Parris Island

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. (ish) from the Marine Depot

Why it’s awesome: The Parris Island Independence Day celebration is free and open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. July 4. The event features a performance by the Marine Corps Recruit Depot band at 6:30 p.m.

You might also see: Port Royal’s display to the north, and Hilton Head displays to the south.

Bonus

For the ultimate Lowcountry Fourth of July, rent a kayak or boat (or book a charter boat), and see the fireworks from the Calibogue Sound, Port Royal Sound, or Broad Creek. You won’t be disappointed.