Fourth of July in Beaufort County: 10 events to celebrate independence

Are you ready to break out your red, white and blue and sing your best rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner”?
The Fourth of July calls for hot dogs on the barbecue, a day at the beach with family and friends and fireworks that light up the sky. And if you’re celebrating Independence Day in Beaufort County, you’ll have the opportunity to partake in all that — and more.
From fireworks displays to foot races to hot dog-eating contests, here are 10 things to do on the Fourth of July this year:
Skull Creek Fireworks and Music
Skull Creek will be holding its annual free July 4th celebration Tuesday. Live entertainment starts at 6 p.m. at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks and at 7 p.m. at Skull Creek Boathouse. Fireworks will be launched at 9:20 p.m. from a barge on Skull Creek.
If you can’t find a spot to park at Hudson’s Seafood House or Skull Creek Boathouse, you can park at Boys and Girls Club and ride a shuttle service starting at 7 p.m.
Fourth of July at Shelter Cove
Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina will host its free July 4th celebration on Tuesday. American flags will start being distributed at 5 p.m. for the first 1,000 people who arrive by the King Neptune statue at Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina.
Family entertainment will be provided from 6 to 9 p.m., including Cappy the Clown, face painting, hair braiding, balloon animals, sand art, bouncy houses, train rides, wax hands, glitter tattoos and Steel the Drum – Melvin Dean. Shannon Tanner will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. The fireworks start at dusk.
A free shuttle service will run from 5 to 11 p.m. from the Chaplin Park, 11 Cast Net Drive, and Hargray building, 870 William Hilton Parkway, parking lots. Parking will be free at these locations.
No coolers are allowed. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is weather permitting and subject to change.
Harbour Town Fourth of July Parade
Show off your red, white and blue spirit by decorating your bicycle, wagon, dog or kids for the annual parade around Harbour Town. Decorating and registration begins at 8:30 a.m. July 4 in the parking lot adjacent to the Harbour Town Lighthouse. The parade lineup will begin at 9:30 a.m., and entries will be judged on patriotism.
The fireworks extravaganza over the lighthouse and Calibogue Sound is set for 9:15 p.m.
There is a $6 gate fee to enter the resort (unless you are a resident or guest staying on the resort), and a free shuttle service will be offered between Harbour Town and various parking lots in the Sea Pines Resort.
Firecracker 5K Run
Lace up your running shoes an join more than 1,700 runners and walkers for the 32nd annual Hilton Head Firecracker 5K Run and Family Fun Walk.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. July 4 at Shelter Cove Community Park, 39 Shelter Cove, and is the largest and oldest road race in Beaufort County. The entry fee is $30 for adults and $25 for children (12 and under), which includes bibs and a T-shirt.
A post-race celebration follows with live music, a children’s fun run, vendors, refreshments, a cool zone and door prizes.
One Island 4th of July Community Picnic
The annual One Island. One Community. One Hilton Head. 4th of July picnic will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club/First Tee of the Lowcountry Facility, 151 Gumtree Road.
This free event is open to the public — residents and visitors — and is put together by two churches, Grace Community Church and Central Oak Grove. There will be a community prayer around 1 p.m. to support the One Island efforts.
Parking will be available on-site, across the street at the Gullah Museum, and free shuttles will be provided by various churches from the overflow site at the Island Rec Center.
The One Hilton Head event will feature wet bounce houses, a dunk tank, various family friendly activities and live musical acts.
Celebration & Fireworks at The Sands Of Port Royal
The Town of Port Royal and the Historic Port Royal Foundation will host a holiday celebration beginning at 5 p.m. July 4 at The Sands of Port Royal.
Beverages and food will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. until after the fireworks display, as well as face painting, Tux the clown, live music and a DJ.
Parris Island Independence Day Celebration
The Parris Island Independence Day celebration is free and open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. July 4. The event features a performance by the Marine Corps Recruit Depot band at 6:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at about 9:15 p.m.
The Parris Island Museum is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m throughout the holiday weekend.
Salute from the Shore Flyover
The eighth annual Salute from the Shore will begin at 1 p.m. July 4 in Cherry Grove, just north of Myrtle Beach and conclude over Bluffton about 1:30 p.m.
Salute from the Shore, a nonprofit organization, was founded in 2010 by patriotic South Carolinians to honor the armed forces on Independence Day. This year, Salute from the Shore will include a flyover of vintage military aircraft and F-16s from the South Carolina Air National Guard. Look up into the sky for the aircraft, and refer to the website at http://salutefromtheshore.org for exact timing as various factors will determine when the aircraft arrive at different locations along the coast.
Frosty Frog Frozen T-Shirt and Hot Dog Eating Competitions
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4 the Frosty Frog will be hosting Frozen T-Shirt and Hot Dog Eating contests. At 10:45 a.m. the Frozen T-shirt contest will take place. Five random contestants will be chosen from the audience to attempt to put on a frozen T-shirt. The winner will receive a $50 Frosty Frog gift card. You must be 21 years or older to participate.
Then two separate hot dog-eating contests will follow — one for women and one for men. The women’s competition will start at 11:30 a.m., and the men’s competition will begin at noon. Winners will receive $350 cash. After the contests, there also will be live music.
Pop! Goes the Sandbox!
Celebrate the holiday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Sandbox Children’s Museum by taking part in a special holiday craft, 4th of July Fun Fact Handout and show-your-colors cookie decorating. General admission is $6 per person or free for members. Military and senior discounts are available.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments