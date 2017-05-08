You don’t have to leave Beaufort County to treat mom to this $5,000 Mother’s Day vacation

Clothing retailer Lands’ End is hosting a national Mother’s Day contest that could send you and mom on a long weekend vacation. And you might only have a short drive ahead of you.
The winner of the #DearMom contest, which ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., will earn a 4-day, 3-night stay at the Hilton Head Westin Resort & Spa.
The prize:
The winner will earn a stay at the Carolina Suite at the Westin, 2 spa treatments per guest, 3 days of private poolside cabana rentals, $500 spending money and a $200 Lands’ End gift card.
If you live outside 100 miles of the hotel, ground transportation will be provided. Further out? They’ll cover your airfare from a major airport.
The estimated value of the prize is $5,000, according to the contest page. And you’ll need to fit the trip in before Dec. 31 of this year.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
