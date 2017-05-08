From fitness classes to mimosas with Mom: 11 fabulous Mother’s Day events in Beaufort County

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and there’s plenty of Mother’s Day events happening around Beaufort County this weekend if you want to make this year’s celebration something special.
From a floral workshop to a comedy show to fitness classes, there’s plenty of activities designed to give the woman in your life the chance to relax and enjoy her day.
If you’re looking for an activity to do with mom this weekend, here are the Mother’s Day events happening around Beaufort County.
FRIDAY
Mother's Day Floral Happy Hour Workshop (5:30 p.m. Friday at Urban Nest in Port Royal)
Katy from Southern Poppy Flowers will be instructing a workshop on how to create a spring seasonal centerpiece for you to take home and enjoy. The cost for this workshop is $60, which includes all the fresh local florals, foliage, vase, appetizers, etc. All you need to bring is a pair of scissors. To reserve your spot, stop in the Urban Nest store at 1400 Ribaut Rd., Port Royal or call 843-608-5069.
Mom and Me DIY Beauty Night (4 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday at Whole Foods Hilton Head)
Treat mom this Mother’s Day by making complimentary Minty Lime Pedicure Scrubs in the Whole Body department. For more information, call 843-842-0700 or visit the Whole Foods Market at 50 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head.
Mother’s Day Martial Arts Class (6 p.m. Friday at Beaufort MMA)
The free class will last an hour and is for any women who have children taking martial arts classes. If your child is not enrolled, but you would like to learn some techniques with them, you can come anyways and learn together. The class will be a great way to bond with your children and let them "teach" you techniques and exercises that they use in class.
SATURDAY
Barre and Bouquets (9:30 a.m. Saturday at Balance Boutique Fitness in Beaufort)
Visit Balance Boutique Fitness for a barre class at 9:30 a.m. and pick up a fresh bouquet of flowers after class for your mother. Perfect for all levels and ages. Customers are asked to pre-order the bouquets online at www.southernpoppy.com or by calling Katy at 410-852-5906. The barre class will be $15 for the regular single class fee or $10 if you pre-order a bouquet. A few bouquets will also be available to purchase on the spot after class. The flowers will be available to pick up anytime from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Balance Boutique Fitness.
Mother's Day at the Barre (Saturday or Sunday at Pure Barre Hilton Head)
To celebrate those special mother and daughter relationships, bring your mom or daughter to a free pure barre class on Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday. All guests will also receive a special introductory month offer of $79. Book your free class using the promo code: MOM&DAUGHTER. Note: Mom and daughter you must take class together to apply for free class, and must be 16 years old or older to take class.
Carolina Laughs Mother's Day Comedy Show (8 p.m. Saturday at New Jade Island Cuisine, Beaufort)
The comedy show will give the woman in your life the chance to relax and laugh all night long. The show will be hosted by T-Ray Sanders and feature comedians MS Anita and Kool Bubba Ice. Tickets are $20. For more information about the comedy show call 843-379-9465.
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day Brunch at Poseidon (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday on Hilton Head Island)
Poseidon will be hosting a brunch for families on Mother’s Day, serving all of the favorites, including steak, seafood and a buffet. Sweet shooters and desserts will also be available.
Mother’s Day Brunch at Sea Pines Country Club (11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Hilton Head Island)
Sea Pines Country Club will be hosting a special brunch Sunday morning for moms and their families, featuring piano music by Chris Chandler.
Mother’s Day Garden Sale (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Cordelia's Garden Center in Bluffton)
Stop in to downtown Bluffton's newest retail garden center for your Mother's Day flash sale event.
Mimosas (and painting) With Mama (2 p.m. Sunday at Wine & Design on Hilton Head)
Create a painting and enjoy a mimosa and some treats with mom on Sunday. The painting class is $40 per person and includes mimosas. You are also welcome to bring your own beer and wine and any snacks you would like to enjoy during the class. There’s still room, so book your spot before Sunday here.
Things My Mother Taught Me - Comedy Theatre Event (2 p.m. Sunday at The Shed in Port Royal)
Coastal Stage Productions presents this comedy by playwright Katherine DiSavino. The comedy follows a young couple (who are a long way from gaining indepedence) as they start their new life together and move into their own apartment in Chicago. But moving day becomes a little too crowded when both sets of parents and the new building superintendent all decide to show up to help. With cleaning products, bottles of liquor, and plenty of sage advice, they all offer Gabe and Olivia pointers on how they should prepare to tackle their new life. Tickets are $20 in advance or at the door.
Don’t see a Mother’s Day event you heard about? Email mangst@islandpacket.com with the details.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments