Bluffton brings Arbor Day to life with new live oaks in Oyster Factory Park

Bluffton leaders celebrated Arbor Day Friday by planting two new live oaks in Oyster Factory Park.
“After Hurricane Matthew, we had trees down all over place (in the park) — trees that were 80, 90, 100 years old,” Bluffton Town councilman Larry Toomer said.
The damage highlighted “how important the trees are” for the park, not only for aesthetic reasons, but also because they help reduce erosion and keep stormwater runoff out of the nearby May River, he said.
Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka said, “Arbor Day is always a special day here.”
“But this year is particularly special ... because of the devastation from the hurricane,” she said. “This area lost 30 percent of it’s trees — almost a third of the park.”
Sulka said the town will continue replacing downed trees and adding new trees along May River Road during the ongoing streetscape improvement project.
Town staffers estimate the park lost about two dozen trees during the storm.
Each of the new live oaks in Oyster Factory Park is expected to provide a 60-foot canopy when they are fully mature.
