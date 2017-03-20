From selling crack to public drunkenness: 54 arrested in Savannah this St. Paddy’s festival

A total of 54 people were arrested during the three-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Savannah this weekend, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.
The number is up from last year’s celebration, when 39 people were arrested.
Here’s a breakdown of this year’s arrests within the festival boundary:
- 44 of the arrests were misdemeanors
- 10 were felony arrests
- 23 of the arrests were alcohol-related
- 11 drug-related arrests
- 8 arrested for underage drinking
- 6 arrested for disorderly conduct
- 6 arrested for possession of marijuana
- 5 arrested for public drunkenness/public intoxication
- 3 arrested for sale of cocaine
- 3 arrested for swimming in the Savannah River
- 3 arrested for DUI around the downtown area (one within festival limits)
- 1 arrested for criminal attempt to sell crack
- 1 arrested for urinating in public
Georgia state troopers made 845 traffic stops in the Savannah metro area during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. These traffic stops resulted in 611 citations, including 60 DUI arrests.
“This year we made it very clear to the public that our focus was going to be on alcohol-related issues like underage drinking and overconsumption, and that’s exactly what we did,” said Special Operations Commander Major DeVonn Adams, who served as the daytime incident commander of the festival. “The officers did a great job identifying problems early on to keep situations from escalating.”
Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney
How much did those arrests and citations cost festival goers? Our informational video below lays out the price of breaking the rules.
