A few scenes from Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Parade

What are students at Hilton Head Island's St. Francis by the Sea giving up for Lent? We asked a couple of eighth graders that question prior to a mass service on March 1, 2017. Church officials also permitted us to record the packed 10 a.m. service, including the administering of ashes.
The ladies at Hilton Head Island Safe Harbour on Feb. 10, 2017, got a totally unexpected early Valentine's Day present. The gift, from the Hilton Head Barbershoppers, wasn't tangible, but it sure provided smiles. Safe Harbour is a nonprofit membership service organization designed to help island residents who wish to remain in their own homes as they grow older.
Looking for love in all the wrong places? To help you find a location for an intimate getaway with that special someone, here are a few pretty places around Beaufort County that would be perfect spots for that romantic walk, or talk (and maybe even a proposal).
Beaufort preschool and kindergarten age students share their thoughts about Valentine's Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at The Little Brown School in Port Royal and Holy Trinity Classical School in Beaufort.
Bluffton resident Jacob Martin was born and raised just down the street from Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, where we spoke with him Jan. 15, 2017. But for a large portion of Martin's life, he worked as a police officer in other cities, including Detroit, where in 1950 he met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while working security for a visit by the global icon.
Hilton Head Island's world-famous Harbour Town was full at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016, for Sea Pines Resort's sixth annual New Year's Eve Golf Ball Drop. The "Drop" at 7 preceded a second one at midnight. The event is the finale to "Harbour Town Lights," an array of holiday activities which benefit the Deep Well Project — the Hilton Head-based charity that has been helping those in need since 1973.
A beautiful Hanukkah moment during Shabbat services at Hilton Head Island's Congregation Beth Yam, Dec. 30, 2016. On the seventh night of the holiday, Rabbi Brad Bloom presided over the synagogue's annual "Night of 100 menorahs."