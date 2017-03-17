Packet reporter gets surprise proposal while covering parade

Island Packet reporter Caitlin Turner was covering the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade on Facebook Live Friday when she got engaged.
Submitted Video

Holidays

How Irish is Beaufort County?

Irish is the second most common ancestry in America, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But how do the numbers look for Beaufort County? Hint: One town in the area actually claims to have more Irish ancestry than any other.

Religion

How students will fast for Lent on Ash Wednesday

What are students at Hilton Head Island's St. Francis by the Sea giving up for Lent? We asked a couple of eighth graders that question prior to a mass service on March 1, 2017. Church officials also permitted us to record the packed 10 a.m. service, including the administering of ashes.

Holidays

Valentine's surprise(d)! Hilton Head 'Barbershoppers' croon to local women

The ladies at Hilton Head Island Safe Harbour on Feb. 10, 2017, got a totally unexpected early Valentine's Day present. The gift, from the Hilton Head Barbershoppers, wasn't tangible, but it sure provided smiles. Safe Harbour is a nonprofit membership service organization designed to help island residents who wish to remain in their own homes as they grow older.

Holidays

'It was openly acceptable to be racist': How a Bluffton pastor endured 'horrific' school integration

Bluffton pastor Dr. Jon Black, of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette that enduring school integration while in elementary school in Sumter, S.C., included some "horrific" times. Back then, said Black, 59, racism was "openly acceptable." In the current climate, he added, it's "quasi-acceptable." Our conversation with Rev. Black wasn't all negative. The former Navy chaplain cited his daughter's recent marriage as a sign that with the "social media" generation, real racial progress can happen.

Local

Bluffton man met 'magnificent' MLK several times

Bluffton resident Jacob Martin was born and raised just down the street from Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, where we spoke with him Jan. 15, 2017. But for a large portion of Martin's life, he worked as a police officer in other cities, including Detroit, where in 1950 he met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while working security for a visit by the global icon.

Holidays

Happy New Year at Harbour Town!

Hilton Head Island's world-famous Harbour Town was full at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016, for Sea Pines Resort's sixth annual New Year's Eve Golf Ball Drop. The "Drop" at 7 preceded a second one at midnight. The event is the finale to "Harbour Town Lights," an array of holiday activities which benefit the Deep Well Project — the Hilton Head-based charity that has been helping those in need since 1973.

Entertainment Videos