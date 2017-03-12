Faces of the Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade

The pipes were playin' and Irish eyes were all smiles as the 34th Annual Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade rolled down Pope Avenue on March 12, 2017.
Jay Karr Staff video

Holidays

'It was openly acceptable to be racist': How a Bluffton pastor endured 'horrific' school integration

Bluffton pastor Dr. Jon Black, of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette that enduring school integration while in elementary school in Sumter, S.C., included some "horrific" times. Back then, said Black, 59, racism was "openly acceptable." In the current climate, he added, it's "quasi-acceptable." Our conversation with Rev. Black wasn't all negative. The former Navy chaplain cited his daughter's recent marriage as a sign that with the "social media" generation, real racial progress can happen.

Local

Bluffton man met 'magnificent' MLK several times

Bluffton resident Jacob Martin was born and raised just down the street from Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, where we spoke with him Jan. 15, 2017. But for a large portion of Martin's life, he worked as a police officer in other cities, including Detroit, where in 1950 he met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while working security for a visit by the global icon.

Holidays

Happy New Year at Harbour Town!

Hilton Head Island's world-famous Harbour Town was full at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016, for Sea Pines Resort's sixth annual New Year's Eve Golf Ball Drop. The "Drop" at 7 preceded a second one at midnight. The event is the finale to "Harbour Town Lights," an array of holiday activities which benefit the Deep Well Project — the Hilton Head-based charity that has been helping those in need since 1973.

Entertainment Videos