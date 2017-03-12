Faces of the Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade

Bluffton pastor Dr. Jon Black, of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette that enduring school integration while in elementary school in Sumter, S.C., included some "horrific" times. Back then, said Black, 59, racism was "openly acceptable." In the current climate, he added, it's "quasi-acceptable." Our conversation with Rev. Black wasn't all negative. The former Navy chaplain cited his daughter's recent marriage as a sign that with the "social media" generation, real racial progress can happen.