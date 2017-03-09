Holidays

March 9, 2017 9:38 AM

How Savannah rates as a St. Patrick’s Day place

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

Believe it or not, the first ever St. Patrick’s Day parade didn’t take place in Ireland. Its roots are actually in the United States, though some say Boston while others claim New York. Either way, what began as a parade in the 18th Century is today one of America’s biggest cultural holidays.

Nearly 33 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry, many times over the entire population of Ireland itself. As this population expanded in the New World, so too did American St. Paddy’s Day traditions. Chicago, for instance, gained fame for dyeing its river green, while other places are now known for their elaborate pageants, pub crawls or long processions of marching bagpipers.

But not every city that celebrates St. Patrick’s Day is worth kissing the Irish for. WalletHub compared 200 of the largest cities across 16 key metrics to find the best places to wear green and save some, too. The data set ranges from “Irish pubs and restaurants per capita” to “lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day” to the accuracy of the “weather forecast.”

Regionally, the only city large enough to make the list is Savannah, which prides itself on hosting one of the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. WalletHub’s formula put Savannah at 60, just after Kansas City, Mo., and Orlando, and just above Richmond and Virginia Beach, Va.

St. Patrick’s Day trivia for you know-it-alls

Why not higher? While scoring very well for traditions, at No. 26, Savannah was dinged for having among the highest average party ticket prices around. It also did not rank well in safety/accessibility and weather. The safety score is based on crime rates, DUI-related fatal incidents, congestion and walkability. The weather scores took into account forecast accuracy and precipitation forecasted for March 17. Scroll below the full table of rankings for an explanation of methodology.

 
Overall RankCityTotal ScoreSt. Patrick's Day Traditions' RankCosts' RankSafety & Accessibility' RankSt. Patrick's Day Weather' Rank
1Buffalo, NY67.6531033118
2Madison, WI65.7211252113
3Boston, MA65.0211568122
4Cedar Rapids, IA64.0214691150
5Worcester, MA62.928483799
6Pittsburgh, PA62.669157161
7Akron, OH62.5925151248
8Tampa, FL61.56214811249
9Philadelphia, PA60.47201131184
10Cleveland, OH59.793397921
11Naperville, IL59.76106761151
12Rochester, NY59.2142161939
13Cincinnati, OH58.8516589781
14Chicago, IL58.62228625133
15Springfield, MA58.48416740122
16Springfield, MO58.14195013755
17St. Paul, MN57.9630971756
18Overland Park, KS57.56363027142
19Sioux Falls, SD57.5545392173
20Grand Rapids, MI57.549214339
21Yonkers, NY56.42716324191
22Omaha, NE56.13311381181
23Lincoln, NE56.0657269174
24Fort Collins, CO55.81189920197
25Knoxville, TN55.79244617639
26Fort Wayne, IN55.747475591
27Seattle, WA55.6351985099
28Providence, RI55.343912810122
29Syracuse, NY55.342913214167
30Fort Lauderdale, FL5512142134154
31Minneapolis, MN54.91411271882
32Dayton, OH54.61701211911
33St. Louis, MO54.271385199182
34Port St. Lucie, FL54.13281603582
35San Francisco, CA54.09231586099
36Milwaukee, WI54.0765149813
37Henderson, NV53.96524111582
38Columbus, OH53.867718992
39Modesto, CA53.7468884122
40Las Vegas, NV53.494334150122
41Portland, OR53.354010289122
42New Orleans, LA52.812737181175
43Arlington, VA52.611717314099
44Spokane, WA52.586189114152
45Colorado Springs, CO52.58231856
46Joliet, IL52.276127120142
47Denver, CO52.26489064178
48Lexington-Fayette, KY52.2468545498
49Cary, NC52.2390632299
50Nashville, TN52.14726510022
51Scottsdale, AZ52.145011110669
52Chandler, AZ52.035111510369
53Tulsa, OK51.823864182121
54Atlanta, GA51.7421138183154
55Olathe, KS51.68883832163
56Toledo, OH51.48752314113
57Reno, NV51.47637359145
58Kansas City, MO51.325349144170
59Orlando, FL51.1835100179140
60Savannah, GA50.8526151160141
61Richmond, VA50.7641144199
62Virginia Beach, VA50.5389823099
63Tempe, AZ50.475911510492
64Cape Coral, FL50.421519314838
65Laredo, TX50.372002779
66Louisville, KY50.32765528148
67Honolulu, HI50.22841101592
68Rockford, IL50.166724168142
69New Haven, CT50.143716962145
70Thousand Oaks, CA50.0597145569
71Vancouver, WA50.01581417099
72Santa Clarita, CA49.673219611117
73Tallahassee, FL49.581621698
74Warren, MI49.4312019538
75Des Moines, IA49.426040133190
76Lakewood, CO49.225453165183
77Gilbert, AZ48.96851159469
78Huntsville, AL48.7286818456
79Amarillo, TX48.711035614369
80New York, NY48.57341996194
81Sterling Heights, MI48.4114319478
82Chesapeake, VA48.361068010256
83St. Petersburg, FL48.336214313849
84Salt Lake City, UT48.3383687199
85Jersey City, NJ48.2695764193
86McAllen, TX48.2618129673
87Chattanooga, TN48.22877211839
88Alexandria, VA48.14561875199
89Washington, DC48.024418412782
90El Paso, TX48.02119949669
91Charlotte, NC47.84805116456
92Clarksville, TN47.81047013022
93Albuquerque, NM47.81101190157
94Boise, ID47.351141729165
95Peoria, AZ47.327911515569
96Norfolk, VA47.16102806982
97Salem, OR47.117375171122
98Raleigh, NC46.817115212356
99Kansas City, KS46.489633156170
100Wichita, KS46.4510144110133
101Corpus Christi, TX46.42130838654
102Baltimore, MD46.399210110599
103Oklahoma City, OK46.241053195133
104Huntington Beach, CA46.165519576152
105Phoenix, AZ46.069111113169
106Newport News, VA45.971229110999
107Eugene, OR45.9474121158122
108Columbia, SC45.916689194147
109Santa Rosa, CA45.531171661356
110Indianapolis, IN45.3910045173118
111Hampton, VA45.26153919022
112Tacoma, WA45.29312316292
113Austin, TX45.119866175120
114Waco, TX45.0211161136162
115Columbus, GA44.76148748313
116Glendale, AZ44.7411511114227
117Mobile, AL44.7269105188167
118Augusta, GA44.381087888169
119Mesa, AZ44.0811811511792
120Aurora, IL44.071266768160
121Newark, NJ43.88999834196
122McKinney, TX43.8310913071138
123Lubbock, TX43.731339615939
124Bridgeport, CT43.6712116423122
125Hollywood, FL43.479417910156
126San Diego, CA43.46107186424
127Sacramento, CA43.4511210613556
128Little Rock, AR43.367877197177
129Killeen, TX43.3115060125159
130Stockton, CA43.12166939399
131Miami, FL43.1212771107136
132Durham, NC42.971445711656
133Birmingham, AL42.89140419122
134Shreveport, LA42.81475186163
135Torrance, CA42.781361764639
136Sunnyvale, CA42.5813114638122
137Oxnard, CA42.24186155392
138Frisco, TX42.1811613063187
139Elk Grove, CA42.0714912412699
140North Las Vegas, NV42.071553515399
141Tucson, AZ42.0611379174136
142Bakersfield, CA42.041634312169
143Pasadena, TX41.6917210315117
144Plano, TX41.631419539187
145Greensboro, NC41.51602213922
146West Valley City, UT41.42178645198
147Aurora, CO41.331465957165
148Fayetteville, NC41.2313812217056
149Oceanside, CA41.171391827727
150Salinas, CA40.91921441199
151Fresno, CA40.771715248122
152Pasadena, CA40.571521835617
153Rancho Cucamonga, CA40.4515613314727
154Memphis, TN40.412536200149
155Baton Rouge, LA40.2212932154187
156San Antonio, TX40.1812828193139
157Winston-Salem, NC40.111548718056
158Pembroke Pines, FL39.4712317412282
159Detroit, MI39.41161421787
160Brownsville, TX39.41991262680
161Bellevue, WA38.8313415366184
162Chula Vista, CA38.78189177445
163Long Beach, CA38.491321977539
164Glendale, CA37.81881723627
165Fullerton, CA37.761511909227
166Orange, CA37.691621927449
167Houston, TX37.4613784172192
168Corona, CA37.3916515912427
169Garland, TX37.01167129108179
170Jackson, MS36.76135104198176
171Jacksonville, FL36.7114514918956
172Los Angeles, CA36.681571688027
173Dallas, TX36.54142125132170
174Irvine, CA36.541731887839
175Escondido, CA36.511582004812
176Riverside, CA36.3616816214527
177Ontario, CA36.119313315217
178Fremont, CA36.051791548282
179Irving, TX35.96180107146160
180Anchorage, AK35.76124170128200
181Arlington, TX35.46159107166186
182Paterson, NJ35.217415065194
183Hayward, CA35.11911619199
184Montgomery, AL34.916913917756
185Fontana, CA34.8119513516727
186Hialeah, FL34.811981715249
187San Jose, CA34.761821467399
188Garden Grove, CA33.971841947282
189Fort Worth, TX33.96164120192156
190Moreno Valley, CA33.9118313516169
191Anaheim, CA33.771761859527
192Grand Prairie, TX33.5187107187158
193Pomona, CA33.0319718011327
194Mesquite, TX32.56175140185179
195Oakland, CA32.4617016514999
196Lancaster, CA32.418517816392
197Miramar, FL32.219417412982
198San Bernardino, CA3219013519649
199Santa Ana, CA31.971961915839
200Palmdale, CA31.69177180157117

Methodology

WalletHub’s analysts compared 200 of the most populated U.S. cities across four dimensions: 1) St. Patrick’s Day Traditions, 2) Costs, 3) Safety & Accessibility and 4) St. Patrick’s Day Weather.

They evaluated those dimensions using 16 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best conditions for celebrating the holiday.

They then calculated the overall score for each city based on its weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to construct our final ranking.

St. Patrick’s Day Traditions – Total Points: 50

  • St. Patrick’s Day Parades: Full Weight (~4.55 Points)
  • Time Since the First Parade: Full Weight (~4.55 Points)
  • Note: This metric measures the difference between 2017 and the year when the city's first St. Patrick's Day parade was held
  • St. Patrick’s Day Parties & Festivals per Capita: Full Weight (~4.55 Points)
  • Share of Irish Population: Triple Weight (~13.64 Points)
  • Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita: Triple Weight (~13.64 Points)
  • “Access to Bars” Grade: Full Weight (~4.55 Points)
  • Note: This grade measures a combination of availability (bars per 100,000 residents) and proximity (bars per square mile)
  • Number of St. Patrick’s Day-Themed Races: Full Weight (~4.55 Points)

Costs – Total Points: 20

  • Average Price for St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket: Full Weight (~4.00 Points)
  • Average Beer Price: Triple Weight (~12.00 Points)
  • Note: “Beer” refers to a pack of six 12 oz. Heineken containers, excluding any deposit
  • Lowest Price of a Three-Star Hotel on St. Patrick’s Day: Full Weight (~4.00 Points)

Safety & Accessibility – Total Points: 20

  • Crime Rate: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
  • DUI-Related Fatal Incidents per Capita: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
  • Traffic Congestion: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
  • Walkability: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

St. Patrick’s Day Weather – Total Points: 10

  • Forecasted vs. Average Temperature for St. Patrick’s Day: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
  • Note: This metric measures the difference between the forecasted temperature for March 17 and the average temperature recorded during the holiday.
  • Forecasted Precipitation for St. Patrick’s Day: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Council for Community and Economic Research, Eventbrite, Running in the USA, Kayak.com, Walk Score, St-Patricks-Day.com, each city’s official page for its “St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Yelp and AccuWeather.

Related content

Holidays

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How students will fast for Lent on Ash Wednesday

View more video

Entertainment Videos