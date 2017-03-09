How Savannah rates as a St. Patrick’s Day place

Believe it or not, the first ever St. Patrick’s Day parade didn’t take place in Ireland. Its roots are actually in the United States, though some say Boston while others claim New York. Either way, what began as a parade in the 18th Century is today one of America’s biggest cultural holidays.
Nearly 33 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry, many times over the entire population of Ireland itself. As this population expanded in the New World, so too did American St. Paddy’s Day traditions. Chicago, for instance, gained fame for dyeing its river green, while other places are now known for their elaborate pageants, pub crawls or long processions of marching bagpipers.
But not every city that celebrates St. Patrick’s Day is worth kissing the Irish for. WalletHub compared 200 of the largest cities across 16 key metrics to find the best places to wear green and save some, too. The data set ranges from “Irish pubs and restaurants per capita” to “lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day” to the accuracy of the “weather forecast.”
Regionally, the only city large enough to make the list is Savannah, which prides itself on hosting one of the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. WalletHub’s formula put Savannah at 60, just after Kansas City, Mo., and Orlando, and just above Richmond and Virginia Beach, Va.
Why not higher? While scoring very well for traditions, at No. 26, Savannah was dinged for having among the highest average party ticket prices around. It also did not rank well in safety/accessibility and weather. The safety score is based on crime rates, DUI-related fatal incidents, congestion and walkability. The weather scores took into account forecast accuracy and precipitation forecasted for March 17. Scroll below the full table of rankings for an explanation of methodology.
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|St. Patrick's Day Traditions' Rank
|Costs' Rank
|Safety & Accessibility' Rank
|St. Patrick's Day Weather' Rank
|1
|Buffalo, NY
|67.65
|3
|10
|33
|118
|2
|Madison, WI
|65.72
|11
|25
|21
|13
|3
|Boston, MA
|65.02
|1
|156
|8
|122
|4
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|64.02
|14
|69
|1
|150
|5
|Worcester, MA
|62.92
|8
|48
|37
|99
|6
|Pittsburgh, PA
|62.66
|9
|157
|16
|1
|7
|Akron, OH
|62.59
|25
|15
|12
|48
|8
|Tampa, FL
|61.56
|2
|148
|112
|49
|9
|Philadelphia, PA
|60.47
|20
|11
|31
|184
|10
|Cleveland, OH
|59.79
|33
|9
|79
|21
|11
|Naperville, IL
|59.76
|10
|67
|61
|151
|12
|Rochester, NY
|59.21
|42
|16
|19
|39
|13
|Cincinnati, OH
|58.85
|16
|58
|97
|81
|14
|Chicago, IL
|58.62
|22
|86
|25
|133
|15
|Springfield, MA
|58.48
|4
|167
|40
|122
|16
|Springfield, MO
|58.14
|19
|50
|137
|55
|17
|St. Paul, MN
|57.96
|30
|97
|17
|56
|18
|Overland Park, KS
|57.56
|36
|30
|27
|142
|19
|Sioux Falls, SD
|57.55
|45
|39
|2
|173
|20
|Grand Rapids, MI
|57.5
|49
|21
|43
|39
|21
|Yonkers, NY
|56.42
|7
|163
|24
|191
|22
|Omaha, NE
|56.13
|31
|13
|81
|181
|23
|Lincoln, NE
|56.06
|57
|26
|9
|174
|24
|Fort Collins, CO
|55.81
|18
|99
|20
|197
|25
|Knoxville, TN
|55.79
|24
|46
|176
|39
|26
|Fort Wayne, IN
|55.7
|47
|47
|55
|91
|27
|Seattle, WA
|55.63
|5
|198
|50
|99
|28
|Providence, RI
|55.34
|39
|128
|10
|122
|29
|Syracuse, NY
|55.34
|29
|132
|14
|167
|30
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|55
|12
|142
|134
|154
|31
|Minneapolis, MN
|54.91
|41
|127
|18
|82
|32
|Dayton, OH
|54.61
|70
|12
|119
|11
|33
|St. Louis, MO
|54.27
|13
|85
|199
|182
|34
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|54.13
|28
|160
|35
|82
|35
|San Francisco, CA
|54.09
|23
|158
|60
|99
|36
|Milwaukee, WI
|54.07
|65
|14
|98
|13
|37
|Henderson, NV
|53.96
|52
|41
|115
|82
|38
|Columbus, OH
|53.86
|77
|18
|99
|2
|39
|Modesto, CA
|53.7
|46
|88
|84
|122
|40
|Las Vegas, NV
|53.49
|43
|34
|150
|122
|41
|Portland, OR
|53.35
|40
|102
|89
|122
|42
|New Orleans, LA
|52.81
|27
|37
|181
|175
|43
|Arlington, VA
|52.61
|17
|173
|140
|99
|44
|Spokane, WA
|52.58
|6
|189
|114
|152
|45
|Colorado Springs, CO
|52.5
|82
|31
|85
|6
|46
|Joliet, IL
|52.27
|61
|27
|120
|142
|47
|Denver, CO
|52.26
|48
|90
|64
|178
|48
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|52.24
|68
|54
|54
|98
|49
|Cary, NC
|52.23
|90
|63
|22
|99
|50
|Nashville, TN
|52.14
|72
|65
|100
|22
|51
|Scottsdale, AZ
|52.14
|50
|111
|106
|69
|52
|Chandler, AZ
|52.03
|51
|115
|103
|69
|53
|Tulsa, OK
|51.82
|38
|64
|182
|121
|54
|Atlanta, GA
|51.74
|21
|138
|183
|154
|55
|Olathe, KS
|51.68
|88
|38
|32
|163
|56
|Toledo, OH
|51.48
|75
|23
|141
|13
|57
|Reno, NV
|51.47
|63
|73
|59
|145
|58
|Kansas City, MO
|51.32
|53
|49
|144
|170
|59
|Orlando, FL
|51.18
|35
|100
|179
|140
|60
|Savannah, GA
|50.85
|26
|151
|160
|141
|61
|Richmond, VA
|50.7
|64
|114
|41
|99
|62
|Virginia Beach, VA
|50.53
|89
|82
|30
|99
|63
|Tempe, AZ
|50.47
|59
|115
|104
|92
|64
|Cape Coral, FL
|50.42
|15
|193
|148
|38
|65
|Laredo, TX
|50.37
|200
|2
|7
|79
|66
|Louisville, KY
|50.32
|76
|55
|28
|148
|67
|Honolulu, HI
|50.22
|84
|110
|15
|92
|68
|Rockford, IL
|50.16
|67
|24
|168
|142
|69
|New Haven, CT
|50.14
|37
|169
|62
|145
|70
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|50.05
|97
|145
|5
|69
|71
|Vancouver, WA
|50.01
|58
|141
|70
|99
|72
|Santa Clarita, CA
|49.67
|32
|196
|111
|17
|73
|Tallahassee, FL
|49.5
|81
|62
|169
|8
|74
|Warren, MI
|49.43
|120
|19
|53
|8
|75
|Des Moines, IA
|49.42
|60
|40
|133
|190
|76
|Lakewood, CO
|49.22
|54
|53
|165
|183
|77
|Gilbert, AZ
|48.96
|85
|115
|94
|69
|78
|Huntsville, AL
|48.72
|86
|8
|184
|56
|79
|Amarillo, TX
|48.71
|103
|56
|143
|69
|80
|New York, NY
|48.57
|34
|199
|6
|194
|81
|Sterling Heights, MI
|48.41
|143
|19
|47
|8
|82
|Chesapeake, VA
|48.36
|106
|80
|102
|56
|83
|St. Petersburg, FL
|48.33
|62
|143
|138
|49
|84
|Salt Lake City, UT
|48.33
|83
|6
|87
|199
|85
|Jersey City, NJ
|48.26
|95
|76
|4
|193
|86
|McAllen, TX
|48.26
|181
|29
|67
|3
|87
|Chattanooga, TN
|48.22
|87
|72
|118
|39
|88
|Alexandria, VA
|48.14
|56
|187
|51
|99
|89
|Washington, DC
|48.02
|44
|184
|127
|82
|90
|El Paso, TX
|48.02
|119
|94
|96
|69
|91
|Charlotte, NC
|47.84
|80
|51
|164
|56
|92
|Clarksville, TN
|47.8
|104
|70
|130
|22
|93
|Albuquerque, NM
|47.8
|110
|1
|190
|157
|94
|Boise, ID
|47.35
|114
|17
|29
|165
|95
|Peoria, AZ
|47.32
|79
|115
|155
|69
|96
|Norfolk, VA
|47.16
|102
|80
|69
|82
|97
|Salem, OR
|47.11
|73
|75
|171
|122
|98
|Raleigh, NC
|46.81
|71
|152
|123
|56
|99
|Kansas City, KS
|46.48
|96
|33
|156
|170
|100
|Wichita, KS
|46.45
|101
|44
|110
|133
|101
|Corpus Christi, TX
|46.42
|130
|83
|86
|54
|102
|Baltimore, MD
|46.39
|92
|101
|105
|99
|103
|Oklahoma City, OK
|46.24
|105
|3
|195
|133
|104
|Huntington Beach, CA
|46.16
|55
|195
|76
|152
|105
|Phoenix, AZ
|46.06
|91
|111
|131
|69
|106
|Newport News, VA
|45.97
|122
|91
|109
|99
|107
|Eugene, OR
|45.94
|74
|121
|158
|122
|108
|Columbia, SC
|45.91
|66
|89
|194
|147
|109
|Santa Rosa, CA
|45.53
|117
|166
|13
|56
|110
|Indianapolis, IN
|45.39
|100
|45
|173
|118
|111
|Hampton, VA
|45.26
|153
|91
|90
|22
|112
|Tacoma, WA
|45.2
|93
|123
|162
|92
|113
|Austin, TX
|45.11
|98
|66
|175
|120
|114
|Waco, TX
|45.02
|111
|61
|136
|162
|115
|Columbus, GA
|44.76
|148
|74
|83
|13
|116
|Glendale, AZ
|44.74
|115
|111
|142
|27
|117
|Mobile, AL
|44.72
|69
|105
|188
|167
|118
|Augusta, GA
|44.38
|108
|78
|88
|169
|119
|Mesa, AZ
|44.08
|118
|115
|117
|92
|120
|Aurora, IL
|44.07
|126
|67
|68
|160
|121
|Newark, NJ
|43.88
|99
|98
|34
|196
|122
|McKinney, TX
|43.83
|109
|130
|71
|138
|123
|Lubbock, TX
|43.73
|133
|96
|159
|39
|124
|Bridgeport, CT
|43.67
|121
|164
|23
|122
|125
|Hollywood, FL
|43.47
|94
|179
|101
|56
|126
|San Diego, CA
|43.46
|107
|186
|42
|4
|127
|Sacramento, CA
|43.45
|112
|106
|135
|56
|128
|Little Rock, AR
|43.36
|78
|77
|197
|177
|129
|Killeen, TX
|43.31
|150
|60
|125
|159
|130
|Stockton, CA
|43.12
|166
|93
|93
|99
|131
|Miami, FL
|43.12
|127
|71
|107
|136
|132
|Durham, NC
|42.97
|144
|57
|116
|56
|133
|Birmingham, AL
|42.89
|140
|4
|191
|22
|134
|Shreveport, LA
|42.8
|147
|5
|186
|163
|135
|Torrance, CA
|42.78
|136
|176
|46
|39
|136
|Sunnyvale, CA
|42.58
|131
|146
|38
|122
|137
|Oxnard, CA
|42.24
|186
|155
|3
|92
|138
|Frisco, TX
|42.18
|116
|130
|63
|187
|139
|Elk Grove, CA
|42.07
|149
|124
|126
|99
|140
|North Las Vegas, NV
|42.07
|155
|35
|153
|99
|141
|Tucson, AZ
|42.06
|113
|79
|174
|136
|142
|Bakersfield, CA
|42.04
|163
|43
|121
|69
|143
|Pasadena, TX
|41.69
|172
|103
|151
|17
|144
|Plano, TX
|41.63
|141
|95
|39
|187
|145
|Greensboro, NC
|41.5
|160
|22
|139
|22
|146
|West Valley City, UT
|41.42
|178
|6
|45
|198
|147
|Aurora, CO
|41.33
|146
|59
|57
|165
|148
|Fayetteville, NC
|41.23
|138
|122
|170
|56
|149
|Oceanside, CA
|41.17
|139
|182
|77
|27
|150
|Salinas, CA
|40.9
|192
|144
|11
|99
|151
|Fresno, CA
|40.77
|171
|52
|48
|122
|152
|Pasadena, CA
|40.57
|152
|183
|56
|17
|153
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|40.45
|156
|133
|147
|27
|154
|Memphis, TN
|40.4
|125
|36
|200
|149
|155
|Baton Rouge, LA
|40.22
|129
|32
|154
|187
|156
|San Antonio, TX
|40.18
|128
|28
|193
|139
|157
|Winston-Salem, NC
|40.11
|154
|87
|180
|56
|158
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|39.47
|123
|174
|122
|82
|159
|Detroit, MI
|39.41
|161
|42
|178
|7
|160
|Brownsville, TX
|39.4
|199
|126
|26
|80
|161
|Bellevue, WA
|38.83
|134
|153
|66
|184
|162
|Chula Vista, CA
|38.78
|189
|177
|44
|5
|163
|Long Beach, CA
|38.49
|132
|197
|75
|39
|164
|Glendale, CA
|37.8
|188
|172
|36
|27
|165
|Fullerton, CA
|37.76
|151
|190
|92
|27
|166
|Orange, CA
|37.69
|162
|192
|74
|49
|167
|Houston, TX
|37.46
|137
|84
|172
|192
|168
|Corona, CA
|37.39
|165
|159
|124
|27
|169
|Garland, TX
|37.01
|167
|129
|108
|179
|170
|Jackson, MS
|36.76
|135
|104
|198
|176
|171
|Jacksonville, FL
|36.71
|145
|149
|189
|56
|172
|Los Angeles, CA
|36.68
|157
|168
|80
|27
|173
|Dallas, TX
|36.54
|142
|125
|132
|170
|174
|Irvine, CA
|36.54
|173
|188
|78
|39
|175
|Escondido, CA
|36.51
|158
|200
|48
|12
|176
|Riverside, CA
|36.36
|168
|162
|145
|27
|177
|Ontario, CA
|36.1
|193
|133
|152
|17
|178
|Fremont, CA
|36.05
|179
|154
|82
|82
|179
|Irving, TX
|35.96
|180
|107
|146
|160
|180
|Anchorage, AK
|35.76
|124
|170
|128
|200
|181
|Arlington, TX
|35.46
|159
|107
|166
|186
|182
|Paterson, NJ
|35.2
|174
|150
|65
|194
|183
|Hayward, CA
|35.1
|191
|161
|91
|99
|184
|Montgomery, AL
|34.9
|169
|139
|177
|56
|185
|Fontana, CA
|34.81
|195
|135
|167
|27
|186
|Hialeah, FL
|34.81
|198
|171
|52
|49
|187
|San Jose, CA
|34.76
|182
|146
|73
|99
|188
|Garden Grove, CA
|33.97
|184
|194
|72
|82
|189
|Fort Worth, TX
|33.96
|164
|120
|192
|156
|190
|Moreno Valley, CA
|33.91
|183
|135
|161
|69
|191
|Anaheim, CA
|33.77
|176
|185
|95
|27
|192
|Grand Prairie, TX
|33.5
|187
|107
|187
|158
|193
|Pomona, CA
|33.03
|197
|180
|113
|27
|194
|Mesquite, TX
|32.56
|175
|140
|185
|179
|195
|Oakland, CA
|32.46
|170
|165
|149
|99
|196
|Lancaster, CA
|32.4
|185
|178
|163
|92
|197
|Miramar, FL
|32.2
|194
|174
|129
|82
|198
|San Bernardino, CA
|32
|190
|135
|196
|49
|199
|Santa Ana, CA
|31.97
|196
|191
|58
|39
|200
|Palmdale, CA
|31.69
|177
|180
|157
|117
Methodology
WalletHub’s analysts compared 200 of the most populated U.S. cities across four dimensions: 1) St. Patrick’s Day Traditions, 2) Costs, 3) Safety & Accessibility and 4) St. Patrick’s Day Weather.
They evaluated those dimensions using 16 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best conditions for celebrating the holiday.
They then calculated the overall score for each city based on its weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to construct our final ranking.
St. Patrick’s Day Traditions – Total Points: 50
- St. Patrick’s Day Parades: Full Weight (~4.55 Points)
- Time Since the First Parade: Full Weight (~4.55 Points)
- Note: This metric measures the difference between 2017 and the year when the city's first St. Patrick's Day parade was held
- St. Patrick’s Day Parties & Festivals per Capita: Full Weight (~4.55 Points)
- Share of Irish Population: Triple Weight (~13.64 Points)
- Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita: Triple Weight (~13.64 Points)
- “Access to Bars” Grade: Full Weight (~4.55 Points)
- Note: This grade measures a combination of availability (bars per 100,000 residents) and proximity (bars per square mile)
- Number of St. Patrick’s Day-Themed Races: Full Weight (~4.55 Points)
Costs – Total Points: 20
- Average Price for St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket: Full Weight (~4.00 Points)
- Average Beer Price: Triple Weight (~12.00 Points)
- Note: “Beer” refers to a pack of six 12 oz. Heineken containers, excluding any deposit
- Lowest Price of a Three-Star Hotel on St. Patrick’s Day: Full Weight (~4.00 Points)
Safety & Accessibility – Total Points: 20
- Crime Rate: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
- DUI-Related Fatal Incidents per Capita: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
- Traffic Congestion: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
- Walkability: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
St. Patrick’s Day Weather – Total Points: 10
- Forecasted vs. Average Temperature for St. Patrick’s Day: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
- Note: This metric measures the difference between the forecasted temperature for March 17 and the average temperature recorded during the holiday.
- Forecasted Precipitation for St. Patrick’s Day: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Council for Community and Economic Research, Eventbrite, Running in the USA, Kayak.com, Walk Score, St-Patricks-Day.com, each city’s official page for its “St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Yelp and AccuWeather.
