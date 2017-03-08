Where are the Budweiser Clydesdales headed after Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade? Bluffton, of course.

Onlookers numbered into the hundreds last March when the Budweiser Clydesdales made an appearance in Old Town Bluffton.
But if you couldn’t join the crowd because the world-famous horses showed up mid-afternoon on a Tuesday, the next chance to see them couldn’t be more perfect.
The eight-horse hitch, fresh from the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade the day before, will be harnessed and hitched to the red beer wagon on Calhoun Street on Saturday, March 18. Expect the horses to arrive around noon, with a mini parade following at 1 p.m.
The two parades won’t be their only appearance in the area. On Wednesday, March 15 at noon, the horses will also appear at the Savannah Mall.
About the horses:
- Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800’s. Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show.
- Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.
- A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.
- Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments