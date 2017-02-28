This Hilton Head resort will let you do Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day in style. Bring money for the toilet.

St. Patrick’s Day is almost here and one of the biggest celebrations across the country happens in our own backyard. Here are a few things to know before you head to Savannah and join more than 300,000 others for the festivities March 16-18.
Save time, have parking waiting for you
Don’t want to miss out on parking for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration? Grab spots while you can!
For $20 a day, you can park at the Curtis V. Cooper lot, at 122 Barr St. beside Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, or the Visitors Center lot, 301 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. beside the Savannah Civic Center. The Cooper lot includes 53 spots while the Visitors Center offers 298 spots.
To purchase space, call 912-651-6470.
Leave the car, take the boat
If you want to do the event in style, a Hilton Head resort could be just what you’re looking for.
Montage Palmetto Bluff is offering a St. Patrick’s Day package surrounding the Savannah event. The package includes inn, guest house or cottage accommodations, round trip boat transportation to Savannah, reserved parade seating, breakfast and valet parking. Rates start at $615 a night.
Porta potty helping pets
If nature calls at the event, you may have to pay. But don’t worry, it’s going to a good cause.
A porta potty has been donated to Imagine Pet Rescue for the festivities. And the money raised will help fund their rescue efforts.
According to WSAV, the group will charge a minimum $1 donation for use. With restrooms in short supply, organizers hope it could net as much as $1,500 over the course of the weekend.
Grand Marshal named
Dennis Counihan will serve as this year’s grand marshal for the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Counihan joined the parade committee in 1980 and, according to the Savannah Morning News, works with the Hollander Senior Living company.
