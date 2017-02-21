Want a selfie with a Clydesdale? You’ll have 3 local chances for St. Patrick’s Day

In 2016, hundreds packed Old Town Bluffton to see the Budweiser Clydesdales as part of the Old Town Dispensary’s sixth anniversary celebration.
Now more of the statuesque horses are on their way. And while they don’t have a Bud logo on their trailers, you’ve no doubt seen them before.
Express Clydesdales, based out of Oklahoma, is bringing their Clydesdales to Hilton Head on Sunday, March 12 as part of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade starts at 3 p.m.
Express Clydesdales have appeared in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Tournament of Roses, the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and they even chauffeured Prince William and Kate during a visit to Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Hilton Head won’t be their only stop in the area. You can also catch them in the Tybee Island, GA St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 11 at 3 p.m. and the Savannah parade on Friday, March 17, beginning at 10 a.m.
About Express Clydesdales:
- The breed is black and white and the horses weigh between 1,800 and 2,300lbs. apiece.
- They stand about 6 feet from the ground to their shoulders.
- They have competed and toured North America since 1999, amassing many awards and recognitions along the way.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments