Valentine’s Day events, gifts and meals for couples (and singles) in Beaufort County

Whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a box of chocolates, a night on the town or even some single self-pampering, local businesses in the area are offering plenty of deals, discounts and fun ideas to help spread the romance.
Below is a list of businesses providing different promotions on gifts for your significant other (or yourself, because hey, you deserve some lovin’, too), food and beverages and special date activities.
Know of a deal or business celebrating Valentine’s Day that isn’t listed? Email mhogan@islandpacket.com to be added to this list of love.
Gifts
Cupid’s Honey Butter Cocoon & Massage: The Westin Hilton Head Island at 2 Grasslawn Ave is offering 30 percent off this service for couples or solos.
Spa Soleil Valentine’s Day Specials: From Feb. 10-14, the spa in the Marriott Resort & Spa at 1 Hotel Circle on Hilton Head Island will offer several different messages and facials at a discounted price, including Ultra L’Athene Signature Facial, Pure Love Body Scrub, Cashmere Quench Massage, Peppermint Foot Recovery and Signature Couples Massage. All treatments include complimentary champagne.
Massage at Hilton Head Island Spa & Wellness: For Valentine’s Day, there’s a 20 percent discount off any 1 hour service at Hilton Head Island Spa & Wellness at 124 Arrow Road.
Valentine’s Day message: Adams Outdoor Advertising is now accepting Valentine’s Day messages to share on some of their Lowcountry digital billboards. Participants can like their Facebook page, share their advertising post and leave their message in the comments for a chance to get a message displayed. Adams Outdoor Advertising will randomly select five to six messages a day until Feb. 14.
Singing Barbershop Quartet: Four men of the Barbershop Quartet will come to your location, hand your sweetheart a rose and sing two songs for $25. Details: (843) 266-6262 or billandruss@att.net.
Shopping spree at Tanger Outlets Hilton Head: Tanger Cupids at the Tanger Outlets Hilton Head will be walking around and sharing #TangerLove with customers now through Feb. 14. Shoppers randomly selected as part of the #TangerLove promotion will have their in-store purchases paid for or will be given a free gift card.
Food and Drink
Dinner at Reilley’s North End Pub: Four Course meal available from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14 for $29.99 at 95 Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island.
Dinner at the Crazy Crab: Three Course meal with a glass of champagne or house wine for $30 at 149 Lighthouse Rd and 104 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island.
Dinner at OMBRA Cucina Rustica: Three Course meal with complimentary prosecco toast for $75 in the Village at Wexford at 1000 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island.
Starbucks: From Feb. 7-14, Starbucks will offer three Valentine’s Day special drinks: Molten Chocolate Latte, Molten Chocolate Frappuccino and Molten Hot Chocolate. Valentine’s Day Heart Cookies and Confetti Hearts Cake Pops will also be available, as well as some gift items in the shop. Starbucks has several locations in Beaufort County: 11 Palmetto Bay Rd, 416 William Hilton Parkway and 42 Shelter Cove Lane in the Kroger on Hilton Head Island, 1060 Fording Island Rd, 125 Towne Drive in the Kroger and 1414 Fording Island Rd in Bluffton and 2007 Boundary St. in Beaufort.
First Baptist Church Family Valentine Dinner: Families, couples and singles can join a three course communal dinner and message about love at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Family Life Center for $12.50 at 100 S Forest Beach Drive on Hilton Head Island. Children will be served a kid-friendly meal in the Children’s Building with a paid adult reservation. Reservation deadline is Feb. 8.
Dinner at Heyward’s Restaurant: Three Course meal from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 for $74 at 130 Shipyard Drive on Hilton Head Island.
For the Love of BBQ photo contest: Bluffton’s Jim ‘N Nick’s at 872 Fording Island Rd. is at it again with its #FortheLoveofBBQ photo contest. Now through Feb. 14, those with public Instagram profiles can follow @JimNNicksBBQ, snap a picture of their loved ones or their meal at a local Jim ‘N Nick’s and share the photo on Instagram with #FortheLoveofBBQ for a chance to win BBQ for a year for themselves and their valentine.
$2,000 Valentine’s Day Prize Package: Sport Clips Haircuts is offering a chance to win a Valentine’s Day Prize Package valued at $2,000. Prizes include $500 Marriott Hotel gift card, 1-800-Flowers $150 gift card, $200 Visa gift card, $300 Sport Clips gift card, PlayStation 4 VR Bundle and a hair care and styling product kit for men and women. Participants can enter the contest at http://www.sportclips.com/join-forms/national/valentines-day-2017 now through Feb. 8. Sport Clips has three locations in Beaufort County: 198 Okatie Village Drive, 30 Malphrus Rd and 272 Robert Smalls Parkway.
Date Ideas
Ride with Sea Island Carriage Company: Couples can ride around Beaufort in a horse drawn carriage with a box of chocolates from The Chocolate Tree and a bouquet of roses from Bitty’s Flower Shop. Details: 843-476-7789
Valentine Dance Party: The Fred Astaire Dance Studio is having a dance party with Valentine treats from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at 1300 Fording Island Road in Bluffton. Guests may bring their own alcoholic beverages.
For the Love of Paws Valentine’s Day Fundraiser: The Hilton Head Humane Association will have a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island for two-legged and four-legged couples. There will be a silent auction, a bake sale for dogs and humans, dog and cat adoptions, a Valentine’s photo shoot with your pet, music and a cake walk.
Mini-golf at Pirate’s Island: On Valentine’s Day, you can bring your first mate for 2-for-1 golf at Pirate’s Island of Hilton Head at 8 Marina Side Drive.
Love day-themed Pure Barre class: Pure Barre at 38 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island is offering a couples class at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 for $35 per pair. Pizza, beer and wine will be offered after the class.
Free entry at Centerfolds: Couples get in free Feb. 14 at Centerfolds Gentlemen’s Club of Hilton Head at 1 Dunnagans Alley.
Donate blankets and towel sets: SK Signs & Designs partnered with Pluff Mudd Coffee Co., Kalon and Company and Urban Nest in taking donations of towel sets and blankets to donate to Family Promise of Beaufort County for Valentine’s Day. Items will be collected at any of these business locations from Feb.1-14.
Dine and Donate: Bluffton Self Help has announced its 2017 Have a Heart — Feed the Children fundraiser. From Feb. 7 to Feb. 15 diners at the certain restaurants will be handed a donation envelope at the end of the meal to help alleviate hunger and food insecurity for children throughout Bluffton. Participating restaurants include FARM, Old Town Dispensary, Sigler’s Rotisserie & Seafood, The Cottage, Dolce Vita, Fat Patties Bluffton and Captain Woody’s Seafood Bar & Grill in Bluffton.
Valentine’s Comedy Night Dinner: Community Bible Churches in Beaufort and Bluffton will have Valentine’s dinners with guest speaker Phil Gungor for $25. Dinner is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at 1538 Fording Island Road in Bluffton and from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 638 Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort. Space is limited to 100 guests at the Bluffton location and 200 guests at the Beaufort location.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments