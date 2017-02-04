Heading to Savannah for one of the world’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day parties? It’ll cost you more this year.

More than 300,000 people are expected to attend this year’s 193rd St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah and there’s no shortage of events to commemorate what has grown to be one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day gatherings in the world.
But if you plan to drink within the festival zone, expect to pay double for your wristband. And that can add up if you’re going multiple days.
City officials have raised the fee from $5 to $10 after meeting with local businesses and nonprofits. According to multiple media outlets, the city will receive $3 from every $10 wristband sold. The remainder will be split among the Savannah Waterfront Association, Downtown Business Association and City Market. You will need a new wristband for each day you attend.
You can still have an open container throughout the downtown district. But the wristband will grant you access to the festival zone, which spans River to Broughton streets and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to East Broad Street.
Last year, more than 74,000 wristbands were sold, with the city receiving $1 apiece.
The three-day festival runs March 16-18, 10 a.m. to midnight each day. The parade is scheduled for March 17 at 10:15 a.m. More than 300 groups and 15,000 people are set to participate in the parade.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments