'It was openly acceptable to be racist': Bluffton pastor endured 'horrific' school integration
Bluffton pastor Dr. Jon Black, of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette that enduring school integration while in elementary school in Sumter, S.C., included some "horrific" times. Racism back them, said Black, 59, racism was "openly acceptable." In our conversation about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 15, 2017. Amid a racial climate in America that has many frustrated and angry, Rev. Black also talked about why people can still be hopeful.Josh Mitelman Staff video