Community contributions: Bluffton Self Help

The year 2016 was a big one for Bluffton Self Help’s Get Fresh Eat Healthy fresh produce campaign.
Registered clients of Bluffton Self Help utilize the food pantry to help with household income/expense ratios. Bluffton Self Help has several clients who are on fixed incomes. They receive minimal food stamp benefits.
Bluffton Self Help offers nonperishable food items to help stock the pantries of neighbors in need.
In 2016, Bluffton Self Help announced The Lili Coleman Fresh Food fund, which helps the organization purchase fresh produce and help offer healthy choices to its svisitors.
New donors
▪ Anonymous: $50
▪ Bluffton United Methodist Church Dessinated Fund: $100
▪ Anonymous: $100
▪ Anonymous: $200
▪ Mr. & Mrs. Thomas: $500
▪ Ed & Susan: $100
▪ Richard & Jeanne: $25
▪ Unity Church of Hilton Head Island: $120
▪ Mr. Wilson: $150
▪ Catherine Bell: $500
▪ Anonymous: $250
▪ Anonymous: $1,000
Total to date: $79,101
To contribute
Those who wish to participate in the Bluffton Self Help fundraising campaign, which supports the organization’s charitable activities, can mail contributions to Bluffton Self Help, P.O. Box 2420, Bluffton, SC 29910; drop them off at 39 Sheridan Park Circle, Suite 10; or go to www.blufftonselfhelp.org.
