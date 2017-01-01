Community contributions: Deep Well Project

Hank lives with his wife and teenage child. Both adults were in low-paying jobs.
When Hank suddenly needed hernia surgery last winter, they were unable to pay their rent. Upon verification of the surgery, Deep Well paid the rent.
Deep Well provides a broad range of social services for poor working families, the disabled, the sick and the elderly.
To contribute
Those who wish to participate in the Empty Well fundraising campaign, which supports Deep Well’s operations, can mail contributions to The Deep Well Project, P.O. Box 5543, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938; drop them off at 80 Capital Drive; or go to deepwellproject.org.
