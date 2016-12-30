The lowdown on New Year’s Eve fireworks in Beaufort County

Thinking about ringing in the new year with a bang? Think twice before lighting the fuse on that bottle rocket.
While fireworks can be sold in Beaufort County, it’s illegal to discharge them without a permit from the S.C. Department of Labor, License and Regulation.
In unincorporated parts of the county — as well as in the city of Beaufort, and towns of Port Royal, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island — lighting fireworks can result in fines up to $500.
The best advice we can offer is just don’t set off fireworks on New Years Eve — it’s pretty simple.
Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter
“Getting fined or in trouble is not the way you want to start the new year,” Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter said. “That would really put a damper on the holiday.”
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said this New Year’s Eve is an especially unwise time to play with fireworks, given the piles of wood and debris that remain in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
Hunter agreed, saying the piles of storm debris make it more likely an errant firework “could do damage not only to you and your property, but all of your neighbors’ (properties) as well.”
“The best advice we can offer is just don’t set off fireworks on New Years Eve — it’s pretty simple,” he said. “We see some pretty professional grade fireworks being sold around here, and we want to leave setting them off to the professionals.”
While there are plenty of New Year’s Eve events planned across the county, there will be no Founder’s Night Fireworks display in Beaufort’s Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park this year. Nor will the ball-drop festivities at the Harbour Town Lighthouse on Hilton Head Island feature fireworks.
There will be fireworks at midnight as part of the annual Up The Cup New Year’s Eve Celebration on River Street in Savannah.
Midnight fireworks will also be display for the public at the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion.
