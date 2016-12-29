Community contributions: Bluffton Self Help

Sometimes the person who is there to help others finds themselves needing help.
For many years we have been so lucky to have Alice share her extra time with us at Bluffton Self Help. She has shown up whenever asked and added an extra pair of hands whenever needed.
She has always been so appreciated and loved that the staff and volunteers were so saddened to hear that she had lost a family member.
Faced with a limited budget, Alice realized that she would not be able to cover funeral expenses and the utility bills that month.
She asked a Bluffton Self Help staff member for help. Bluffton Self Help was honored to be able to assist someone that so selflessly gave her time to assist people in her community.
Bluffton Self Help provides a broad range of social services for poor working families, the disabled, the sick and the elderly.
New donors
▪ Merry Christmas: $200
▪ Anonymous: $100; $5,000; $50
▪ In honor of Paul & Diane Kretkowski: $50
▪ Robert Wilson: $200
▪ The Board of Temple Oseh Shalom: $500
▪ On behalf of Paul & Diane Kretkowski: $100
▪ Matching Gift: $100
▪ Happy Holidays: $1,000
Total to date: $76,006
To contribute
Those who wish to participate in the Bluffton Self Help fundraising campaign, which supports the organization’s charitable activities, can mail contributions to Bluffton Self Help, P.O. Box 2420, Bluffton, SC 29910; drop them off at 39 Sheridan Park Circle, Suite 10; or go to www.blufftonselfhelp.org.
