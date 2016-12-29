New moves, new additions, new plans: 14 things about 2016 that the Lowcountry actually liked

It didn’t take long for 2016 to be the most vilified thing of ... well, 2016.
Music icon David Bowie died within the first two weeks of the year. And from that moment, and following the subsequent deaths of other beloved celebrities plus the political and racial friction that dominated headlines, the year itself got much of the blame for every bad thing that happened.
But was the year really all that bad?
We asked our Facebook fans about the best thing to happen to them in 2016. Here’s a sample of what they had to say.
Most answers were actually cause for celebration. But some folks clearly are happy to see the year go.
Here’s to a better 2017 for all -- Happy New Year!
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments