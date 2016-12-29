New Year’s Day holiday closures

These offices will be closed in observance the New Year’s Day holiday.
▪ Beaufort County government offices and all county library branches will be closed Jan. 2.
▪ Beaufort County facilities at the Burton Wells and Buckwalter Recreation Centers will be closed Dec. 31, and will reopen Jan. 3.
▪ Beaufort County storm debris removal work, which has been suspended since Dec. 22, will resume Jan. 3.
▪ Beaufort County convenience centers will close at 1 p.m. Saturday and reopen for normal business hours Jan. 2.
▪ Town of Port Royal government offices will be closed Jan. 2.
▪ Beaufort County School District classes resume Jan. 4.
▪ Jasper County School District classes resume Jan. 2.
▪ Town of Bluffton government offices will be closed Jan. 2.
▪ Town of Hilton Head Island government offices will be closed Jan. 2.
▪ City of Beaufort government office will close at 3 p.m. Friday and reopen for normal business hours Jan. 3.
