Community contributions: Deep Well Project

When a Deep Well staff member went to visit Ruby, she found that Ruby’s trailer needed lots of repairs.
Ruby is in a wheelchair, and her husband is also disabled. Over the course of several weeks, Deep Well volunteers built a wheelchair ramp, widened all the doorways, repaired floors and toilets, installed handicapped bars in the bathroom, and repaired electric outlets.
Deep Well hired a plumber to install a new hot water heater and a roofer to put on a new roof.
Deep Well provides a broad range of social services for poor working families, the disabled, the sick and the elderly.
To contribute
Those who wish to participate in the Empty Well fundraising campaign, which supports Deep Well’s operations, can mail contributions to The Deep Well Project, P.O. Box 5543, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938; drop them off at 80 Capital Drive; or go to deepwellproject.org.
