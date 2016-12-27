What was your favorite Christmas present? Local kids share

Local kids, and children visiting with their families from as far away as Toronto shared with us their favorite Christmas presents this year. Tanger Outlets, Bluffton. Dec. 27, 2016.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Christmas lights help autistic adult learn independence

Lights and music. Justin Witmer has assembled the lights display every year since high school. It's been his project for more than a decade. He does it alone. "He takes charge of Christmas," his father, Norman Witmer, told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette on Thursday. The elder Witmer was getting ready to pick up his son from Publix on Lady's Island, where the young man has worked for the past 10 years. Justin Witmer, now 29, is high-functioning autistic, his father said. And he loves Christmas. And he bought a sync box, so, for the first time, his lights will dance with songs. Lights and music. A little something extra.

Holiday-ing on Hilton Head

Carolina Hoyos and Jimena and Vance Veber, of Augusta, Ga., expressed no buyer's remorse on Dec. 23, 2016, about their decision to spend the holiday on Hilton Head Island.

Man creates 'Boom Box' to deter package thieves

After the fourth time it happened in recent months, Jaireme Barrow was tired of people stealing the packages off his South Tacoma, Wash., front porch. So he devised a device to deter them, and set up an alluring bait box containing the contraption.

