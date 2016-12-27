Community contributions: Bluffton Self Help

Ophelia is a senior citizen and survives on minimal monthly Social Security benefits.
When the evacuation was ordered, her neighbors insisted that she travel with them. She had a place to stay during the evacuation and did not incur travel or hotel expenses.
When she returned, she found her home was undamaged, but she discovered that all of the food in her refrigerator and deep freezer had thawed and spoiled due to a lengthy power outage.
She was not financially prepared to replace the lost food and purchase the cleaning products that she would need to clean up the mess left in her kitchen.
Her neighbor took photographs of her lost food and told her to go to Bluffton Self Help with the photographs and receipts for the cleaning products and food that she purchased.
Bluffton Self Help was able to pay her electric bill so that she would not get behind in payments and informed her of our weekly food distribution program. She was grateful to be issued a Bluffton Self Help swipe card which would allow her to come twice per week for food so she could save on grocery expenses.
Bluffton Self Help provides a broad range of social services for poor working families, the disabled, the sick and the elderly.
