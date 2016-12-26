Community contributions: Deep Well Project

Charlene recently relocated to Hilton Head Island from Florida to live with a friend here.
Before she could secure employment, her two children came down with scabies. The medicine was quite expensive and was money Charlene didn’t have.
Deep Well paid for the prescription, helping the children and also helping the children they go to school with.
Deep Well provides a broad range of social services for poor working families, the disabled, the sick and the elderly.
To contribute
Those who wish to participate in the Empty Well fundraising campaign, which supports Deep Well’s operations, can mail contributions to The Deep Well Project, P.O. Box 5543, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938; drop them off at 80 Capital Drive; or go to deepwellproject.org.
