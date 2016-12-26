They’ll take your Christmas tree and turn it into free mulch

Now that Christmas is over, the Town of Hilton Head Island is offering to take that tree off your hands.
The town is accepting undecorated Christmas trees starting Monday and going through Jan. 15 through its Grinding of the Greens program, according to a town news release. Mulch from the dropped off Christmas trees will be available for free for pick up at the two designated sites until Jan. 30. The grinding service will be provided by Jones Brothers Tree Service.
Christmas trees can be brought to the big Coligny Beach parking lot on the South Forest Beach side and the Old Gullah Flea Market site, which is a designated area of U.S. 278 and Chamberlain Drive, according to the release.
Be sure not to pile Christmas trees with storm debris at either drop-off site or place Christmas trees in the right-of-way for pick up. There will be designated areas at each site for Christmas trees, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
