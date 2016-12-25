Hilton Head woman spreads Christmas cheer through the ‘sound of music’

No one wants to feel lonely on Christmas.
This is why Barbara Loosbrock, of Hilton Head Island, visited two local senior centers on Christmas day to spread some cheer by singing carols and allowing the residents to spend time with her “born therapy dog” Irish.
Loosbrock’s husband died in March, and she did not want to be alone this Christmas.
With her two children not being able to be with her for the holiday, she decided to spend her Christmas making others happy while helping herself, too.
“I enjoy being with other people and making them happy,” Loosbrock said. “I find if I sing, people tend to cheer up at the sound of music ... and it makes me feel better, too.”
Loosbrock sang mostly traditional Christmas carols and had the residents of Brookdale Memory Care and their family members singing along with her as her 9-year-old golden retriever walked around and greeted the residents.
“They just seemed to really enjoy the music. I’d love to come back and sing to them again if they will have me,” Loosbrock said.
