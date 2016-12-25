Community contributions: Bluffton Self Help

Prior to Hurricane Matthew, the Parker family lost their home to a fire.
Thankfully, everyone made it out safely. They were immediately assisted by The Red Cross, which helped with financial support toward a temporary hotel stay as well as clothing purchases.
They were staying in a local hotel when a mandatory evacuation was ordered for all of Beaufort County.
They had some money saved up and planned to use it as a deposit toward renting a new place, but that money was quickly used up with evacuation expenses. Ms. Parker also lost wages because of unpaid hours at work during that time.
When they returned to Bluffton, a family member let them borrow just enough money for one week’s stay in a hotel. They had returned to their jobs and started receiving income again but needed a long-term plan.
They came to Bluffton Self Help and applied for assistance to cover another week in a hotel. With the assistance of an additional week’s stay, they would have enough money saved up to put a deposit down on a new place. Their application was approved.
Bluffton Self Help provides a broad range of social services for poor working families, the disabled, the sick and the elderly.
To contribute
Those who wish to participate in the Bluffton Self Help fundraising campaign, which supports the organization’s charitable activities, can mail contributions to Bluffton Self Help, P.O. Box 2420, Bluffton, SC 29910; drop them off at 39 Sheridan Park Circle, Suite 10; or go to www.blufftonselfhelp.org.
