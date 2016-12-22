Community contributions: Bluffton Self Help

Lana and Trey moved to the area after Trey received a job offer in upper management.
Trey worked long hours in his new position. Lana’s hours were not consistent, so she began to look for another job to help supplement their household income.
As summer approached, they realized they could not easily afford child care for their 6-year-old son. They knew they both needed to work to maintain their bills but were not sure what to do.
They applied for help at Bluffton Self Help. After an interview and brief discussion about income and expenses, Bluffton Self Help told the couple that their son’s child care would be paid for.
Bluffton Self Help provides a broad range of social services for poor working families, the disabled, the sick and the elderly.
New donors
▪ Anonymous: $25
▪ Congregation Temple Oseh Shalom: $100
▪ Robert & Bethia Newmarker: $150
▪ In memory of Mr. McCune: $50
▪ In memory of Mr. Hough: $50
▪ Ralph & Andrea Hoerner: $50
▪ In memory of B. Kessler: $100
▪ Elliot & Aileen Dorfman: $100
▪ Richard & Nancy Hoff: $300
▪ To help a family: $100
▪ Okatie Bridge Club: $575
▪ In honor of Dr. Paul Long: $100
▪ Palmetto State Bank: $250
▪ Bud Anderson: $200
▪ Merry Christmas!: $1,000
▪ Mr. John James: $1,000
▪ The Crescent Plantation Book Club: $150
▪ In memory of Joe Raftery: $10
▪ Merry Christmas: $1,000
▪ Thomas Vollmuth: $100
▪ In memory of Timothy Devine: $100
▪ Michael & Barbara Garrigan: $225
▪ Red Hat Ladies of Sun City: $200
▪ Larry & Brenda DeForest: $100
▪ David & Carol: $200
▪ In memory of Mrs. Ida Martin: $200
▪ Michael & Linda: $35
Total to date: $52,867.14
To contribute
Those who wish to participate in the Bluffton Self Help fundraising campaign, which supports the organization’s charitable activities, can mail contributions to Bluffton Self Help, P.O. Box 2420, Bluffton, SC 29910; drop them off at 39 Sheridan Park Circle, Suite 10; or go to www.blufftonselfhelp.org.
