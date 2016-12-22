Holiday closures

These offices will be closed on the following dates during the upcoming holiday season:
▪ Beaufort County government offices and all county library branches will be closed Friday and reopen for normal business hours Tuesday. Offices will also be closed Jan. 2.
▪ Beaufort County parks facilities at the Burton Wells and Buckwalter Recreation Centers be closed Friday and reopen for normal hours Tuesday. The recreation centers will also be closed Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 3.
▪ Beaufort County School District classes ended Thursday and resume Jan. 4.
▪ City of Beaufort offices will be closed Friday and will reopen Tuesday.
▪ Town of Port Royal offices will be closed Friday and Monday for Christmas and Jan. 2 for the New Year.
▪ Jasper County School District classes ended Dec. 16 and will resume Jan. 2.
▪ Beaufort County convenience centers will close at 1 p.m. Saturday and will reopen for normal business hours Monday. The centers will also close at 1 p.m. Dec. 31 and reopen for normal business hours Jan. 2.
▪ Beaufort County debris removal operations stopped Thursday and will resume Jan. 2.
▪ Town of Bluffton government facilities will be closed Friday and will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday. Offices will also be closed Jan. 2.
▪ Town of Hilton Head Island government facilities will be closed Monday.
Comments