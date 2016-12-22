Bluffton Polar Bear Run set for New Year’s Day

The 10th annual Bauer Dental New Year’s Day Polar Bear Run and Walk is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at Buckwalter Place, according to a news release.
The 2017 New Year’s Day resolution run will start and finish at Publix Buckwalter Place and will take participants through Buckwalter Place and down both the Buckwalter and Bluffton parkways.
The 5K run and fitness walk will be chip-timed. Awards will be presented to the top overall and age group finishers. In addition to the 5K, there will also be a one-mile fun run and a dog walk.
The 5K features overall awards and age group awards in five-year race divisions. All participants will receive a New Year’s Day Polar Bear T-shirt. The New Year’s Day event also includes an award ceremony and post-race celebration with hoppin’ John, pizza, music and more
Everyone is encouraged to bring their pets, strollers and baby joggers. More than 400 men, women and children of all ages and abilities are expected to participate in the event, which will benefit the Bluffton Fins swim team and other local charities.
For more information, visit www.bearfootsports.com.
Comments