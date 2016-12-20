Community contributions: Bluffton Self Help

Herman, a senior citizen on a fixed Social Security income, needed to rent a car in order to evacuate for Hurricane Matthew.
He lives in a mobile home and knew his home could suffer severe damage in a hurricane, so he could not stay.
He has a car, which he uses to travel to church, but he knew it would not safely get him to his sister’s home in Hampton County.
He safely evacuated, but once he returned home, he received his electric bill, which was already past due because of medical expenses.
Due to the medical expenses and the car rental, he could afford to pay the bill, and his service was scheduled to be disconnected.
He went to Bluffton Self Help with his electric bill and car rental receipt, asking to borrow some money. He said he would pay them back with his Social Security check the next month.
Bluffton Self Help paid his bill — and told Herman he doesn’t have to pay them back.
Bluffton Self Help provides a broad range of social services for poor working families, the disabled, the sick and the elderly.
To contribute
Those who wish to participate in the Bluffton Self Help fundraising campaign, which supports the organization’s charitable activities, can mail contributions to Bluffton Self Help, P.O. Box 2420, Bluffton, SC 29910; drop them off at 39 Sheridan Park Circle, Suite 10; or go to www.blufftonselfhelp.org.
