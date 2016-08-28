Celebrities

August 28, 2016 10:27 PM

Michael Phelps put a name to his famous Phelps face: Future

The most decorated Olympian of all time, swimmer Michael Phelps, offered a name to go with his famous Phelps face Sunday night and it's one word: Future.

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Phelps introduced Future at the MTV Video Music Awards, revealing that he was listening to the rapper and singer when he was photographed grimacing, hood up, headphones on, sitting in a chair near rival Chad le Clos, from South Africa, before a race at the Rio Olympics.

The moment grew into a trending hashtag (Phelpsface) on Twitter during the games.

Live from Madison Square Garden, Phelps wore, well, clothes, a chill white shirt, black pants and black jacket to fawn over Future before the Atlanta artist performed.

