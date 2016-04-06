Entertaining data: The trendiest actors from every state

You don’t necessarily have to be born in Tinseltown to make it as a star. While it certainly helps to be born in the epicenter of the entertainment industry, the path to Hollywood is not always a direct one. Today’s stars have varied roots across the country, such as a cattle ranch in Wyoming or New York City’s theaters.
Each state has produced at least one star it is proud to call its own. Some states, like California or New York, were the birthplace for a whole pack of actors. In order to definitively determine the most famous actor or actress, the data scientists at PrettyFamous queried its celebrity database for the top Hollywood celebrities from each state and the District of Columbia.
To calculate a celebrity's “Actor Score,” we took a weighted average of the following:
▪ Number of awards they have been nominated for
▪ Total number of IMDb reviews for films and television shows they had roles in
▪ Recent interest, as determined by Wikipedia page views (specifically, from Feb. 20, 2016 through March 20, 2016)
These factors determined a score on a 1-100 scale, with 100 denoting the highest level of acting fame. In this list, some actors with surging interest will outrank more familiar names, due to the methodology’s emphasis on recent buzz. We broke tie scores with the raw number of recent Wikipedia page views.
Source: Kelsey Warner/Graphiq
Actor Score: 86.3 Channing Tatum started out as a model and dancer before making it big in “Step Up.” He played the title role in “Magic Mike,” as a male stripper. Actor Score: 25.3 Annie Parisse broke into the industry through her role in the soap opera “As the World Turns.” Although she is an Alaska native, she was raised in Seattle, Washington. Actor Score: 90.0 Emma Stone, a versatile actress, is known for her roles in “Easy A” and “Birdman.” As a teenager, Stone moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Actor Score: 83.6 Billy Bob Thornton won an Oscar for “Sling Blade”(1996), which he wrote, directed and starred in. Actor Score: 100.0 Leonardo DiCaprio, a Los Angeles native, has made his mark in Hollywood with decades of highly acclaimed roles. He won his first (and perhaps long overdue) Oscar in 2016 for his role in “The Revenant.” Leo had some tight competition for the spot as the most famous actor: namely, Tom Hanks and Clint Eastwood. Actor Score: 85.3 Tim Allen was born in Colorado but moved to Michigan as a teenager. Although known for his role in “Home Improvement,” Allen started out as a stand-up comic. Actor Score: 91.0 Seth MacFarlane, the mind behind “Family Guy,” took on acting in “A Million Ways to Die in the West” and voice-acting in “Ted.” Actor Score: 69.0 Elisabeth Shue, known for her parts in “The Karate Kid” and "Leaving Las Vegas," started acting in television commercials while a student at Wellesley College. Actor Score: 93.6 William H. Macy, born in Miami, is known for his roles in “Shameless” and “Fargo.” Actor Score: 95.0 Julia Roberts, although born in Smyrna, Georgia, later moved to New York after graduating from high school. Roberts won an Oscar in 2001 for her role in “Erin Brockovich.” Actor Score: 91.0 Although considered an Australian actress, Nicole Kidman was actually born in Hawaii to Aussie parents. This accomplished actress starred in four different films in 2015 alone. Actor Score: 85.0 Aaron Paul is known for his part as Jesse in “Breaking Bad.” He was nominated for five Emmys for this role and won three of them. Actor Score: 97.6 Robin Williams, born in Chicago and raised in Detroit, has been a household name since his breakthrough television roles in the late 1970s. Williams is remembered for many roles in films, such as in “Good Will Hunting” and “Dead Poets Society.” Actor Score: 71.3 Jenna Fischer worked as an office temp worker and found small acting roles in Los Angeles until she had her big breakthrough role as Pam Beesly in “The Office.” Actor Score: 81.6 Cloris Leachman has spent decades acting in a variety of shows, films and plays. She is known for her part in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and also as Ida, the chain-smoking grandmother in “Malcolm in the Middle.” Actor Score: 79.3 Dennis Hopper found mainstream success in “Rebel Without a Cause,” acting alongside James Dean. He died in 2010. Actor Score: 98.6 Johnny Depp, a fourth-generation Kentuckian, moved to Florida when he was seven. His first role was in “The Nightmare on Elm Street” in 1984. Depp tied for the spot of Kentucky’s most famous actor with George Clooney. The tie was broken by Depp's Wikipedia popularity. Actor Score: 93.3 Ellen DeGeneres, originally a stand-up comic, has won multiple Emmys for her long-running talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Although not traditionally known for her acting, she qualifies for this list through her work as the voice behind the fish Dory in “Finding Nemo.” Actor Score: 88.6 Anna Kendrick, born in Portland, Maine, would travel to New York for theater auditions as a young girl. She is now known for her starring role as Beca in the Pitch Perfect films. Actor Score: 80.0 Julie Bowen has made a name for herself in the shows “Boston Legal,” “Weeds” and “Modern Family.” Actor Score: 99.3 Matt Damon had his Hollywood breakthrough in 1997 as Will Hunting in “Good Will Hunting.” He recently starred in “The Martian.” Actor Score: 92.6 J.K. Simmons stared his career as a music composer and working in musicals. He now has decades worth of acting credits. He won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his performance in “Whiplash” (2014). Actor Score: 89.0 Jessica Lange grew up in a small town in Minnesota but has proven herself as a formidable talent on the stage and screen. Although she has snagged multiple Oscars and Golden Globe awards, many know her for her roles in “American Horror Story.” Actor Score: 90.0 Oprah Winfrey, born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, is the queen of daytime talk shows with “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Although she is mainly known for her talk show work, she played the part of Sofia in the 1985 film “The Color Purple.” Winfrey said that this film changed her life and inspired her own show. Actor Score: 96.6 John Goodman was a central part of '90s television as the husband on “Roseanne.” He recently gave a critically-acclaimed performance as Howard in “10 Cloverfield Lane.” Actor Score: 80.6 David Lynch is the creator of “Twin Peaks,” which he also acted in. Actor Score: 92.3 Marlon Brando became an acting legend with memorable roles in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now.” Although he was born in Nebraska, Brando was also raised in Illinois and attended a military academy in Minnesota. Actor Score: 70.0 Jena Malone was born in Nevada but moved to Los Angeles with her mother to pursue acting. She is known for her roles in “Donnie Darko,” “Into the Wild” and “Saved!” Actor Score: 79.0 Sarah Silverman, at the age of 22, started writing for and performing on “Saturday Night Live.” She wrote and starred in her own Comedy Central series “The Sarah Silverman Show.” Actor Score: 99.3 Kevin Spacey, born in New Jersey but raised in the Los Angeles area, has been acting since the 1980s. He plays Frank Underwood in the Netflix series “House of Cards.” Actor Score: 91.0 Neil Patrick Harris, the son of lawyers, had his start as a child actor in the 1988 film “Clara’s Heart.” He has since established himself as an adult actor on the stage and in the popular series “How I Met Your Mother.” Actor Score: 99.0 Robert De Niro has had an extensive acting career, having starred in over 100 films and receiving two Oscars. New York had tough competition for the spot of the most famous actor, with Tom Cruise trailing closely behind De Niro. Actor Score: 94.3 Julianne Moore, born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was on the soap opera “As the World Turns.” She has since had memorable roles in “Still Alice,” “Boogie Nights” and “The Big Lebowski.” Actor Score: 72.0 Josh Duhamel moved to San Francisco after college and found work as a model. He achieved acting success in the television series “Las Vegas” and soap opera “All My Children.” Actor Score: 92.6 Halle Berry, once a pageant queen and model, is now known for roles in “Jungle Fever,” “X-Men” and “Catwoman.” Berry tied with Martin Sheen for this coveted Ohio spot but won in the tiebreaker. Actor Score: 99.3 Brad Pitt has made his mark as a Hollywood heartthrob through roles in films like “Fight Club,” “Snatch,” “12 Monkeys,” “Inglourious Basterds” and the Ocean’s Eleven franchise. He was born in Oklahoma, spent time in Missouri and moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Actor Score: 77.3 Although born in Oregon, Ty Burrell moved to New York City in order to pursue an acting career. He is known for roles in “Black Hawk Down,” “Dawn of the Dead” and the sitcom “Modern Family.” Actor Score: 97.3 Will Smith started off with a rap career that led to his becoming “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” He has since become one of Hollywood’s leading men with parts in “Independence Day,” “Men in Black,” “I Am Legend” and “The Pursuit of Happyness.” Actor Score: 60.0 Mena Suvari, who started her career as a model, acted in films such as “American Pie” and “American Beauty.” Actor Score: 95.6 Although Chris Rock often reflects on his Brooklyn upbringing, he was actually born in Andrews, South Carolina. He achieved mainstream success in 1990 when he became part of the “Saturday Night Live” cast. Actor Score: 74.3 January Jones, at the age of 18, moved to New York City in order to pursue a modeling career. She landed a variety of acting gigs with perhaps her most significant as Betty Draper in AMC’s “Mad Men.” Actor Score: 98.0 Morgan Freeman has played memorable roles in “Invictus,” “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Million Dollar Baby,” which earned him an Oscar. Actor Score: 95.0 Robin Wright, born in Texas and raised in San Diego, is most recently known for her role as Claire Underwood in “House of Cards.” Actor Score: 85.3 James Woods was born in Utah but attended high school in Rhode Island. He dropped out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to pursue a career in acting. He is known for his acting roles in “Casino” and HBO’s “Too Big to Fail.” Actor Score: 32.6 Orson Bean started off doing stand-up comedy in the 1960s. He has made a variety of television appearances and is known for his 1999 acting role in the film “Being John Malkovich.” Actor Score: 94.6 Sandra Bullock’s 1994 role as Annie in “Speed” put her on the radar in Hollywood. She has since gone on to star in many films including “Miss Congeniality,” “Crash,” “Gravity” and “The Proposal.” Actor Score: 77.0 Although raised in Seattle, Rainn Wilson spent his teens in Illinois. After graduate school, Wilson acted in stage productions and eventually landed roles in television series and films. He made his mark playing Dwight Schrute on the television series “The Office." Actor Score: 85.6 Taraji P. Henson, known for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Hustle & Flow” and “Empire,” didn’t receive her big break until the age of 26 in the television series “Smart Guy.” Actor Score: 73.6 John Corbett discovered his passion for acting after moving to California. He is known for his roles in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and “Sex and the City.” Actor Score: 94.0 The film “A Streetcar Named Desire” inspired Mark Ruffalo to pursue an acting career. After attending high school in Virginia, Ruffalo studied acting in Los Angeles. He is known for his roles in “The Kids Are Alright,” “The Avengers” and "Spotlight." Actor Score: 27.7 Jim Beaver is known for his roles in “Deadwood” and “Justified.” He has also worked as a film historian.
Alabama: Channing Tatum
Birthplace: Cullman, Alabama
Alaska: Annie Parisse
Birthplace: Anchorage, Alaska
Arizona: Emma Stone
Birthplace: Scottsdale, Arizona
Arkansas: Billy Bob Thornton
Birthplace: Hot Springs, Arkansas
California: Leonardo DiCaprio
Birthplace: Los Angeles, California
Colorado: Tim Allen
Birthplace: Denver, Colorado
Connecticut: Seth MacFarlane
Birthplace: Kent, Connecticut
Delaware: Elisabeth Shue
Birthplace: Wilmington, Delaware
Florida: William H. Macy
Birthplace: Miami, Florida
Georgia: Julia Roberts
Birthplace: Smyrna, Georgia
Hawaii: Nicole Kidman
Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii
Idaho: Aaron Paul
Birthplace: Emmett, Idaho
Illinois: Robin Williams
Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois
Indiana: Jenna Fischer
Birthplace: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Iowa: Cloris Leachman
Birthplace: Des Moines, Iowa
Kansas: Dennis Hopper
Birthplace: Dodge City, Kansas
Kentucky: Johnny Depp
Birthplace: Owensboro, Kentucky
Louisiana: Ellen DeGeneres
Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana
Maine: Anna Kendrick
Birthplace: Portland, Maine
Maryland: Julie Bowen
Birthplace: Baltimore, Maryland
Massachusetts: Matt Damon
Birthplace: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Michigan: J.K. Simmons
Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan
Minnesota: Jessica Lange
Birthplace: Cloquet, Minnesota
Mississippi: Oprah Winfrey
Birthplace: Kosciusko, Mississippi
Missouri: John Goodman
Birthplace: Affton, Missouri
Montana: David Lynch
Birthplace: Missoula, Montana
Nebraska: Marlon Brando
Birthplace: Omaha, Nebraska
Nevada: Jena Malone
Birthplace: Sparks, Nevada
New Hampshire: Sarah Silverman
Birthplace: Bedford, New Hampshire
New Jersey: Kevin Spacey
Birthplace: South Orange, New Jersey
New Mexico: Neil Patrick Harris
Birthplace: Albuquerque, New Mexico
New York: Robert De Niro
Birthplace: New York City, New York
North Carolina: Julianne Moore
Birthplace: Fayetteville, North Carolina
North Dakota: Josh Duhamel
Birthplace: Minot, North Dakota
Ohio: Halle Berry
Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio
Oklahoma: Brad Pitt
Birthplace: Shawnee, Oklahoma
Oregon: Ty Burrell
Birthplace: Grants Pass, Oregon
Pennsylvania: Will Smith
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Rhode Island: Mena Suvari
Birthplace: Newport, Rhode Island
South Carolina: Chris Rock
Birthplace: Andrews, South Carolina
South Dakota: January Jones
Birthplace: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Tennessee: Morgan Freeman
Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee
Texas: Robin Wright
Birthplace: Dallas, Texas
Utah: James Woods
Birthplace: Vernal, Utah
Vermont: Orson Bean
Birthplace: Burlington, Vermont
Virginia: Sandra Bullock
Birthplace: Arlington, Virginia
Washington: Rainn Wilson
Birthplace: Seattle, Washington
Washington, D.C: Taraji P. Henson.
Birthplace: Washington, District of Columbia
West Virginia: John Corbett
Birthplace: Wheeling, West Virginia
Wisconsin: Mark Ruffalo
Birthplace: Kenosha, Wisconsin
Wyoming: Jim Beaver
Birthplace: Laramie, Wyoming
