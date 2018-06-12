Alexander Hamilton exhibit called "Alexander Hamilton: Soldier, Secretary, Icon," that include mail, portraits, and postage and revenue stamps reflective of Hamilton's life and career, at Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington, Monday, June 11, 2018. The blockbuster show Hamilton is finally coming to the nation’s capital and the city is preparing in ways that only Washington can.
Alexander Hamilton exhibit called "Alexander Hamilton: Soldier, Secretary, Icon," that include mail, portraits, and postage and revenue stamps reflective of Hamilton's life and career, at Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington, Monday, June 11, 2018. The blockbuster show Hamilton is finally coming to the nation’s capital and the city is preparing in ways that only Washington can. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo

DC unveils special exhibits as 'Hamilton' comes to town

By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press

June 12, 2018 12:35 AM

WASHINGTON

The blockbuster musical "Hamilton" is finally coming to Washington, and the city is preparing in ways that only the nation's capital can.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's genre-bending historical musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton will start a three-month run at the Kennedy Center on Tuesday.

The myriad museums of Washington have been preparing specialized exhibits designed to appeal to tourists and locals who can't get the show's tunes out of their heads.

The Library of Congress is displaying thousands of personal papers from Hamilton, who served as George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was America's first secretary of the Treasury.

The National Postal Museum is temporarily displaying the actual pistols from Hamilton's fatal 1804 duel with Vice President Aaron Burr.

"Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in 2015.

