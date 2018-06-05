Ben Affleck is selling his $8.9 million estate in Savannah area. Here's a peek inside

Actor Ben Affleck has owned a home — a group of three homes, that is — in the Savannah area since 2003, but he recently put the property back on the market.

The listing, by Engel & Volkers Savannah, offers the trio of houses on an 87-acre site in the Hampton Island Preserve near Riceboro, Georgia, for $8.9 million.

Real estate agent Dicky Mopper told The Wall Street Journal that Affleck used the home, purchased in 2003 for $7.11 million, as a vacation getaway when he was in the area.

The newspaper called the property a "summer camp-meets-plantation-style compound."

Variety described it as "a postcard perfect picture of rustic-luxe Southern gentility."

The Big House, as the main residence is known, is a recreation of a Southern antebellum, Greek revival plantation home, the listing says. It is a 6,000-foot structure that has 25-foot Doric columns with verandas overlooking the North Newport River.





"All the details are historically accurate, with plaster moldings, heart of pine floors and massive arched fireplaces helping make this a true Southern plantation home," the listing says.

Even the kitchen cabinets are designed to resemble those from the turn of the century.





The Big House has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing.

Along a shell path from The Big House to the river, visitors will find the Summer Cottage, a large screened room "perfect for fish fries, oyster roasts or other outdoor feasts," the listing says.

The Summer Cottage has a huge fireplace and offers views of the raised dock and floating dock.

The third home on the property is The Oyster House, described as a 10,000-square-foot guest house that has five bedrooms outfitted with bunk beds salvaged from sea-going ships plus three master suites.

The Oyster House has an open floor plan, a wrap-around balcony, and an open-air pavilion on the lower level.

Last October, Vie magazine featured Affleck's property and the 4,000-acre Hampton Island Preserve, which is about 35 miles south of Savannah.





Vie listed movies and television shows that have filmed on the island, including Affleck's own "Live by Night" and the "American Grit" reality show hosted by John Cena.

Hampton Island Preserve offers an organic garden and farm, an equestrian center, spas, guest houses and the Ricefields Golf Course designed by Davis Love III, among other amenities.

Affleck, 45, and actress Jennifer Garner, who have three children together, filed for divorce last year. People magazine reported Affleck is now dating "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus.

Affleck reportedly is looking to buy a $19.2 million "family friendly house" near Garner's home in Los Angeles, according to People.

The actor, writer, director and producer has won two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes, among other honors. More recently he is known for playing Batman and his role as an autistic accountant in the action thriller "The Accountant."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Affleck said he fell in love with Georgia while filming "Forces of Nature" there with Sandra Bullock in the 1990s.

"People are very respectful of people’s privacy down there,” he said.