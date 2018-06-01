Keith Urban snuck into South Carolina for an 'elite' concert. There are photos to prove it

There have been so many celebrities in the Lowcountry recently, it's getting hard to keep track.
John Travolta and Morgan Freeman have been spotted around Savannah this week while filming "The Poison Rose." Millie Bobby Brown, the teen superstar from "Stranger Things," was reportedly visiting Hilton Head Island last weekend.
And on May 24, one of the biggest names in country music managed to give a private concert in Palmetto Bluff with very few people knowing he was in the area.
However, there is a whole lot of proof on social media showing that Keith Urban performed at Montage Palmetto Bluff last Thursday.
A post on Instagram by retired race car driver Scott Pruett, a celebrity in his own right and inductee into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, shows Urban riffing on his guitar.
The caption on the video thanks Lexus USA for the #upcloseandpersonal concert.
Other photos on Pruett's Instagram page indicate the retired-driver-turned-vineyard-owner is in the Lowcountry. One photo shows an alligator with the caption, "Not everyday you see this outside your room!" and another shows a limited edition RC F Lexus parked outside a building of a similar style to those at Palmetto Bluff.
None of Pruett's own photos are tagged with a specific location.
That isn't true for other photos shared from Urban's concert, however.
Peter Cooper, a executive with a Lexus dealership in Pennsylvania, posted a photo on Instagram from Urban's concert and also posted a photo of Pruett.
Cooper's photos are geotagged "Montage Palmetto Bluff" and the caption also includes #palmettobluff.
In Cooper's photo, Urban has donned what appears to be a denim jacket several patches. Lights in the background create a checkerboard of light.
Another photo posted on Instagram by a user named "thetraveleer.1" shows Urban posing for a photo. That photo shows the same checkerboard of lights in the background and is tagged as being taken at Palmetto Bluff.
"So this happened" the caption of the photo reads. It includes hashtags #keithurban, #southcarolina, #palmettobluff and #montage
Lexus of Peoria, a dealership in Illinois, also posted video of Urban's concert on Instagram including the hashtag #LexusElite.
The Elite of Lexus Program appears to be a recognition for dealerships meeting particular standards in sales and customer service. The program rules say that "winning dealerships receive an invitation to attend a prestigious recognition trip."
All the photos and videos were posted on May 24.
On May 26, Urban performed at the Tree Town Music Festival in Forest City, Iowa.
He is scheduled to begin his Graffiti U Worldwide Tour on June 15 in St. Louis, according to The Tennessean.
This certainly isn’t the first time celebrities have been spotted at the Lowcountry resort that was recently named the No. 2 resort in the South by Southern Living.
In August, Justin Bieber was reportedly spotted at Palmetto Bluff and posted about it on his Snapchat.
That same month, Victoria’s Secret Angel Lindsay Ellingson took a vacation at the high-end Bluffton destination, according to her Instagram. The supermodel was married at the Inn at Palmetto Bluff in 2014. Grammy winner Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers visited Palmetto Bluff last fall for a wedding.
Have you spotted any celebrities in the Lowcountry recently? Send us an email at newsroom@islandpacket.com.
