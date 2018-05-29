Here's why Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown might've been on Hilton Head
Millie Bobby Brown, known for starring as Eleven on Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things," recently posted pictures on Instagram of herself and boyfriend Jacob Sartorius on a beach. Here's why we think that beach might be on Hilton Head.
Former Hilton Head Islander Shep Rose, star of Bravo's 'Southern Charm' and 'Relationshep' grew up coming to the RBC Heritage and is back on the island for the tournament. Here, he shares a few tips on how to enjoy the tournament.
Rascal Flatts members Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus are at RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. The country music stars talked to Island Packet staff about how music and golf go hand-in-hand — and how one of them has family roots on Hilton Head.
Two Glennville, Ga., residents caught film crews staging a car explosion for a 'Gemini Man' movie stunt. The Hollywood film, which stars Will Smith, transformed the tiny Georgia town to fit its set. The movie is expected to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2019.
Actor Will Smith is in the Savannah area filming "Gemini Man." He says Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one problem: the bugs. Here's how he reacted when he came across a swarm of the Lowcountry's infamous no-see-ums.
Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what
Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, G
As Playboy magazine's long-time art director, Bluffton's Tom Staebler worked closely with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday. Here, he reminisces about Hefner, describing him as the elder statesman of the sexual revolution.
NBA star Michael Jordan lived on Hilton Head Island from 1988-98 in a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home in Wexford Plantation. The home has recently been put up for sale, so here is a sneak peek inside of Jordan's former Hilton Head retre
Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of total
Actor Channing Tatum stopped at a Sunoco convenience store in Statesville, NC for some snacks and Tatum, known for his sexy dance moves in "Magic Mike" and the clerk, Beatrice, had some hip-swaying, arm-swinging dance fun in a Facebook Live video.
Katy Perry and America Ferrera were honored by the Human Rights Campaign for their advocacy for equality at the 2017 Los Angeles Gala. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), singer Troye Sivan, and many other special guests spoke out for America's largest civil