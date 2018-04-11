Hilton Head's biggest TV star made Bravo do this ... just so he could go to RBC Heritage

No matter how busy Shep Rose gets, he still makes it a priority to come home for Hilton Head’s biggest event of the year — the RBC Heritage Presented By Boeing.
The Bravo reality star, known for his bubbly, witty personality on ‘Southern Charm’ and recently 'Relationshep' (his own show), was practicing his golf game Wednesday on Hilton Head Island, warming up for the first-ever RBC Heritage Tartan Invitational, a golf event featuring celebrities such us Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts, tennis legend Stan Smith, and former NFL player Sterling Sharpe.
Rose signed autographs and posed for photos before he teed off at the Atlantic Dunes course in Sea Pines, near where he grew up (also where fellow Bravo star Teddi Mellencamp grew up).
Rose, who lives in Charleston, told the Island Packet that he’s flying to Nashville with costar Craig Conover for a Bravo function after he finishes up at the event Wednesday, but he's not done with RBC Heritage, South Carolina only PGA Tour tournament, yet this year.
“I told Bravo I would only go to Nashville if they’d fly me back to Hilton Head for Heritage this weekend,” Rose said. “I’m flying back here Friday.”
What does Rose think is the best thing about the Heritage?
No matter how much things change, they pretty much always stay the same.
For more than a decade, the 38-year-old's Heritage routine has stayed the same.
"You walk around with your friends on the course and the course turns into a party,” Rose explained. “There’s always friends with house parties along the course like ‘hey come on in,' even if they don’t even know you. It’s very congenial and inclusive. "
Rose always heads to Harbour Town, before it gets too crazy.
“Then at (hole) 18, you have all these yachts and boats and that’s amazing, people are like “come on up, have a beer, have a drink, and then the Quarterdeck is right there,” he said.
Rose said it’s essential to have a drink at Quarterdeck, a bar and grill sitting on the edge of Harbour Town, during RBC Heritage.
“It’s all right there and it’s so convenient,” Rose said of the parties at RBC Heritage.
But no parties beat the after-parties. Rose is also planning an after-party at his parents’ crib on Hilton Head — just “like old times.”
According to Rose, RBC Heritage is one of the best events in sports.
“It’s old school and I just couldn’t imagine a better tournament,” the reality star said. “I would stack it up against any other sporting event in the world.”
Unfortunately, Rose had to miss out on his Heritage routine last year. He was filming 'Relationshep,' which aired this winter. In the show, Rose traveled around the country on a quest to find his true love.
Unfortunately, like many reality-TV show romances, Rose didn’t last long with Bella, the girl he picked as the winner of his Bachelor-ish style show (he actually said it didn’t last five days).
But hope is lost for Rose. Season 5 of Southern Charm got off to a fiery start last week.
As for other new shows, Shep said he has some ideas in the works.
“I’m working on some new stuff. I was just in LA for a few weeks,” he said. I’ve got some ideas, but there's a long long way ... between having an idea and having a show."
