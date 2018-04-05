Bollywood star Salman Khan convicted in poaching case

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been convicted in a 20-year-old poaching case and could face up to six years in prison.
He was convicted of shooting two rare blackbuck deer in a western India wildlife preserve in 1998.
He was in court for the ruling in the western city of Jodhpur, and can appeal the conviction in a higher court.
Four other stars also accused in the case — Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam — were acquitted. They were in the jeep that Salman Khan was believed to be driving. Tabu and Neelam both use just one name.
Khan was sentenced earlier to jail terms of one and five years in related cases. But he was later acquitted by appeals courts.
