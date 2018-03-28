Why Lance Armstrong posted this photo of himself in a Hilton Head race

The once renowned road racing champion was reliving his glory days in a short series of photos from the 1980s that he posted on social media on Wednesday.
Lance Armstrong posted two photos from "a duathlon in Anaheim" and a third photo from the 1987 U.S. Triathlon Series Championship on Hilton Head Island on his Instagram account.
He thanked his "old friend," photographer Gary Newkirk, for sending him the "gems from nearly 30 years ago!"
Armstrong finished in 8th place in the 1987 U.S. Triathlon Series Championship on Hilton Head Island, according to a Team USA document. His time is recorded in the document as 1:56:33.
The race was just shy of 10 years before the athlete was diagnosed with testicular cancer that spread to several other parts of his body.
In 2012, Armstrong was stripped of the seven Tour de France titles he won between 1999 and 2005 — a record — after investigations proved he had been doping.
Armstrong was invited to attend the 2018 Tour of Flanders in Belgium, but ultimately backed out for a "private family matter," according to a Bicycling article.
He also reportedly put his Austin, Texas mansion up for sale recently at $7.5 million, according to a Realtor.com article.
