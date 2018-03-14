Baltimore couple takes 165 poor kids to see 'Black Panther'

A Baltimore couple has taken 165 kids from across the area — and their chaperones — to see "Black Panther."
The Baltimore Sun reports the philanthropists Gloria Mayfield Banks and husband Kenneth Banks were inspired by similar tales and answered the call by several black actors and sports stars who challenged people to take poor kids to see the film. Mayfield Banks says the couple's goal was to invite kids who would not have been able to see it otherwise.
So the Bankses and all 165 kids, each armed with a soda and popcorn, packed in to a Towson Cinemark theatre Friday.
Mayfield Banks, who saw the movie for a second time that night, says she wanted the kids see that they are also superheroes.
